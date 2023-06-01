Succession fans will want to grab the Official Script Books from Amazon

Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin, Succession David Russell/HBO

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Everybody's talking about Succession, and for good reason after its series finale aired on Sunday. But if you're not ready to move on from Kendall, Shiv, Roman, Tom and the rest of the rich people gang, then HBO has an upcoming offer you might not be able to refuse: a series of books that contain the entire run of episode scripts. There are four books, each collecting a season's worth of scripts. All four books are available to preorder now for a discount at Amazon. The first three books release on July 25, while Season 4's script book arrives on September 26.

Succession comes from creator Jesse Armstrong, who was previously best known for British series like Peep Show and The Thick of It, and it tells the story of the head of a massive, right-leaning corporate conglomerate and his kids' attempts to jockey into position to take over when daddy steps down. While that sounds, and certainly is, very dramatic, Succession had the same underlying tinge of irony and dry wit that permeated Armstrong's other works.

You'll be able to grab these four books in physical form or as Kindle ebooks. Die-hard fans will find lots to pore over in these screenplays, since they include plenty of material that didn't end up making the show--there's a lot to learn about these folks and their corporate shenanigans. These screenplays will give you as close to the "full story" of Succession as you're going to get.