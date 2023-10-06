Studio Ghibli Early Prime Day Deals - Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and More

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Studio Ghibli may well be the most beloved name in animation (alongside Pixar), and you really can't go wrong any time you sit down to watch one of the studio's films. And you also can't go wrong with any of these discounts on Studio Ghibli Blu-rays on Amazon--no need to wait for Prime Big Deal Days for these savings.

All the big titles are included in the pseudo-Prime Day sale, from Spirited Away to The Wind Rises and My Neighbor Totoro. They're pretty much all classics, so they're all good choices for any physical media enthusiast. But picking a movie to buy isn't the only choice you have to make here--Amazon has dropped prices on both the standard Blu-ray editions of each film, and the gorgeous steelbook versions as well.

Those steelbooks look great, but they do cost more than the standard versions. The packaging is the only difference between the versions, so if you don't care about that, jump past the list of steelbooks here and check out the list of standard edition Ghibli Blu-rays.

But before you look at these animated deals, longtime Ghibli fans should know about the upcoming Blu-ray release of the Spirited Away stageplay adaptation. Available to preorder now from Amazon for roughly $27 (down from $30), Spirited Away: Live On Stage collects two performances with different actresses in the leading role. It releases November 14 and is currently the No. 1 best-seller in Amazon's anime category.

Studio Ghibli Blu-ray steelbooks on sale

Studio Ghibli standard Blu-rays on sale

For even deeper savings, you can opt for the standard editions, most of which also have a coupon for extra savings. You have to manually opt into the coupon on the item page--it's not hard to find, but it can be easy to overlook if you aren't thinking about it. So don't forget to click the coupon below the price on each listing!

On top of all that, there are a couple extra nice sets you may want to consider. First is the My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary edition, which comes a lot of extra goodies compared with a standard Blu-ray set, is marked down to $35.

The other is Amazon's exclusive The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki set. It isn't heavily discounted or anything, but if you're buying in bulk, this set is the most affordable way to do it no matter how you slice it.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.