Studio Ghibli Black Friday Movie Deals - Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Plenty More

Studio Ghibli may well be the most beloved name in animation (alongside Pixar), and you really can't go wrong any time you sit down to watch one of the studio's films. And you also can't go wrong with any of these discounts on Studio Ghibli Blu-rays on Amazon for Black Friday.

All the big titles are included in the annual blowout sale, from Spirited Away to The Wind Rises and My Neighbor Totoro. They're pretty much all classics, so they're all good choices for any physical media enthusiast. But picking a movie to buy isn't the only choice you have to make here--Amazon has dropped prices on both the standard Blu-ray editions of each film, and the gorgeous steelbook versions as well.

Those steelbooks look great, but they do cost more than the standard versions. The packaging is the only difference between the versions, so if you don't care about that, jump past the list of steelbooks here and check out the list of standard edition Ghibli Blu-rays below.

But before you look at these animated deals, longtime Ghibli fans should know about the new Blu-ray release of the Spirited Away stageplay adaptation. You can grab the brand-new Spirited Away: Live On Stage for roughly $21 (down from $30), which collects two performances with different actresses in the leading role. It just came out on November 14.

Studio Ghibli Blu-ray steelbooks on sale

Studio Ghibli standard Blu-rays on sale

For even deeper savings, you can opt for the standard editions, which come with all the same extra features and other content on the discs themselves. The only difference is the packaging--it's not as snazzy, but you get to keep a few extra bucks, which is not a bad tradeoff if you aren't trying to maximize the aesthetics of your home media collection.

