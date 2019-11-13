Unless you are Thurston von Rockafeller del Vanderbilt III, you probably don't have money coming out of your ears and need to be mindful of your wallet, especially when it comes to picking the right streaming service. And with the number of streamers on the market growing by the second, you're going to have to make some tough decisions about which to subscribe to and which to
steal pass on.
Content is king, but you know what else is king? Making rent. The price of each streamer matters, so we're lining up all the rates of the major streaming services together so that you can make the best decision based on your bank account.
Here's what each major streaming service costs:
Netflix
Home of: Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, The Office
Basic: $8.99/month includes standard-definition streaming, one screen at a time
Standard: $12.99/month includes high-definition streaming, two screens at a time
Premium: $15.99/month includes up to 4K Ultra HD streaming, four screens at a time
Hulu
Home of: The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, PEN15, some next-day network programming
Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)
No ads: $11.99/month
Basic plus Live TV: $44.99/month
No ads plus Live TV: $50.99/month
Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month)
Amazon Prime Video
Home of: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bosch, The Expanse
Amazon Prime Video Only: $8.99/month
Amazon Prime: $12.99/month, $119/year (includes Prime Video, free Amazon shipping, and other benefits)
Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month), and more
HBO Now
Home of: Game of Thrones, Barry, Watchmen
Basic: $14.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)
Note: HBO GO is free with a standard HBO subscription and is pretty much the same thing as HBO Now. For HBO Max, see below.
Showtime
Home of: Ray Donovan, Homeland, Kidding
Basic: $10.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)
Starz
Home of: Outlander, Power, Vida
Basic: $8.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)
CBS All Access
Home of: Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, much of CBS's current and past programming
Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)
No ads: $9.99/month (plus: ability to download videos and watch them offline)
DC Universe
Home of: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, a back catalog of digital comics
Basic: $7.99/month, $74.99/year
Disney Plus (Disney+)
Home of: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, future Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar programming, Disney's vault
Basic: $6.99/month, $69.99/year
Bundled with ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu: $12.99/month
Apple TV Plus (Apple TV+)
Home of: See, The Morning Show, Dickinson
Basic: $4.99/month
HBO Max
Coming May 2020
Home of: Friends, Gossip Girl spin-off, Dune: The Sisterhood, Doctor Who, all DC superhero movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network's library
Basic: $14.99
