Unless you are Thurston von Rockafeller del Vanderbilt III, you probably don't have money coming out of your ears and need to be mindful of your wallet, especially when it comes to picking the right streaming service. And with the number of streamers on the market growing by the second, you're going to have to make some tough decisions about which to subscribe to and which to steal pass on.

Content is king, but you know what else is king? Making rent. The price of each streamer matters, so we're lining up all the rates of the major streaming services together so that you can make the best decision based on your bank account.

Here's what each major streaming service costs:

Netflix

<p>David Harbour and Winona Ryder, <em>Stranger Things 3</em> </p>

David Harbour and Winona Ryder, Stranger Things 3

Home of: Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, The Office
Basic: $8.99/month includes standard-definition streaming, one screen at a time
Standard: $12.99/month includes high-definition streaming, two screens at a time
Premium: $15.99/month includes up to 4K Ultra HD streaming, four screens at a time

Hulu

<p>Kristen Bell and Jason Dohring, <em>Veronica Mars</em> </p>

Kristen Bell and Jason Dohring, Veronica Mars

Home of: The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, PEN15, some next-day network programming
Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)
No ads: $11.99/month
Basic plus Live TV: $44.99/month
No ads plus Live TV: $50.99/month
Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month)

How to Cut the Cord: Your Guide to the Best Streaming Services

Amazon Prime Video

<p>Rachel Brosnahan, <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> </p>

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Home of: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bosch, The Expanse
Amazon Prime Video Only: $8.99/month
Amazon Prime: $12.99/month, $119/year (includes Prime Video, free Amazon shipping, and other benefits)
Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month), and more

HBO Now

<p>Jessi Giacomazzi, Bill Hader, and Stephen Root, <em>Barry</em> </p>

Jessi Giacomazzi, Bill Hader, and Stephen Root, Barry

Home of: Game of Thrones, Barry, Watchmen
Basic: $14.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

Note: HBO GO is free with a standard HBO subscription and is pretty much the same thing as HBO Now. For HBO Max, see below.

Showtime

<p>Liev Schreiber,<em> Ray Donovan</em> </p>

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Home of: Ray Donovan, Homeland, Kidding
Basic: $10.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

What Is the Best Streaming Service? A Statistical Analysis

Starz

<p>Michael Rainey Jr., Omari Hardwick, Power </p>

Michael Rainey Jr., Omari Hardwick, Power

Home of: Outlander, Power, Vida
Basic: $8.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

CBS All Access

<p>Sonequa Martin-Green and Shazad Latif, <em>Star Trek: Discovery</em> </p>

Sonequa Martin-Green and Shazad Latif, Star Trek: Discovery

Home of: Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, much of CBS's current and past programming
Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)
No ads: $9.99/month (plus: ability to download videos and watch them offline)

DC Universe

<p><em>Doom Patrol</em> </p>

Doom Patrol

Home of: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, a back catalog of digital comics
Basic: $7.99/month, $74.99/year

Disney Plus (Disney+)

<p><em>High School Musical The Musical: The Series</em> cast </p>

High School Musical The Musical: The Series cast

Home of: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, future Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar programming, Disney's vault
Basic: $6.99/month, $69.99/year
Bundled with ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu: $12.99/month

Everything to Know About Disney Plus

Apple TV Plus (Apple TV+)

<p>Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show </p>

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Home of: See, The Morning Show, Dickinson
Basic: $4.99/month

Everything We Know About Apple's Streaming Service, Apple TV+

HBO Max

<p>Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, <em>Friends</em> </p>

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, Friends

Coming May 2020
Home of: Friends, Gossip Girl spin-off, Dune: The Sisterhood, Doctor Who, all DC superhero movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network's library
Basic: $14.99

HBO Max: Launch dates, prices, movies and shows to expect

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)