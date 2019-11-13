Unless you are Thurston von Rockafeller del Vanderbilt III, you probably don't have money coming out of your ears and need to be mindful of your wallet, especially when it comes to picking the right streaming service. And with the number of streamers on the market growing by the second, you're going to have to make some tough decisions about which to subscribe to and which to steal pass on.

Content is king, but you know what else is king? Making rent. The price of each streamer matters, so we're lining up all the rates of the major streaming services together so that you can make the best decision based on your bank account.

Here's what each major streaming service costs:

Netflix

Home of: Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, The Office

Basic: $8.99/month includes standard-definition streaming, one screen at a time

Standard: $12.99/month includes high-definition streaming, two screens at a time

Premium: $15.99/month includes up to 4K Ultra HD streaming, four screens at a time

Hulu

Home of: The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, PEN15, some next-day network programming

Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)

No ads: $11.99/month

Basic plus Live TV: $44.99/month

No ads plus Live TV: $50.99/month

Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month)

Amazon Prime Video

Home of: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bosch, The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video Only: $8.99/month

Amazon Prime: $12.99/month, $119/year (includes Prime Video, free Amazon shipping, and other benefits)

Optional add-ons: HBO ($14.99/month), Cinemax ($9.99/month), Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month), and more

HBO Now

Home of: Game of Thrones, Barry, Watchmen

Basic: $14.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

Note: HBO GO is free with a standard HBO subscription and is pretty much the same thing as HBO Now. For HBO Max, see below.

Showtime

Home of: Ray Donovan, Homeland, Kidding

Basic: $10.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

Starz

Home of: Outlander, Power, Vida

Basic: $8.99/month (available on its own or as an add-on option through providers such as Hulu and Amazon)

CBS All Access

Home of: Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, much of CBS's current and past programming

Basic: $5.99/month (ad-supported)

No ads: $9.99/month (plus: ability to download videos and watch them offline)

DC Universe

Home of: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, a back catalog of digital comics

Basic: $7.99/month, $74.99/year

Disney Plus (Disney+)

Home of: The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, future Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar programming, Disney's vault

Basic: $6.99/month, $69.99/year

Bundled with ESPN Plus and ad-supported Hulu: $12.99/month

Apple TV Plus (Apple TV+)

Home of: See, The Morning Show, Dickinson

Basic: $4.99/month

HBO Max

Coming May 2020

Home of: Friends, Gossip Girl spin-off, Dune: The Sisterhood, Doctor Who, all DC superhero movies, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network's library

Basic: $14.99

