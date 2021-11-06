Join or Sign In
A new trailer has arrived!
Stranger Things Season 4 is on the way, but we've still got months to kill before we can return to Hawkins, Indiana or the Upside Down. We do know that the next season of the Netflix sci-fi epic will return in 2022, and with the new episodes taking place over spring break, we are willing to place our bets on an early 2022 premiere date at that. Still, it's already been over two years since we last checked in with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the Hellfire Club! Season 3 debuted on July 4, 2019, adding summer to the list of seasons that look good on Hawkins, Indiana. However, that third season ended with some big cliffhangers and a cryptic mid-credits scene that had us all theorizing about what comes next.
As we wait for more news on Stranger Things 4, read on to find out everything we know about the new season so far.
A new trailer confirms that spring break is the latest season to get turned upside down by Stranger Things. The clip starts out innocent enough with Eleven writing to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) about adjusting to her new school and promising they are going to have the "best spring break ever!" Clearly, Eleven doesn't know how jinxes work because the montage after the declaration includes shootouts, car crashes, and explosions, so it seems like things are going to be as tense as ever in good ol' Hawkins, Indianna!
Stranger Things 4 will premiere in 2022. Netflix confirmed on Aug. 6 that Stranger Things Season 4 is coming in 2022. The news was accompanied by a short teaser that also features a quick glimpse at Season 4 footage. The spot was released to air during primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Netflix has not announced an exact 2022 premiere date. Fans will have to wait for more details on when in 2022 to expect the new season. Like many shows, filming on Stranger Things 4 shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. When filming officially resumed in October 2020, the Stranger Things Twitter shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, showing a slate in front of the antique clock that's also in the teaser released for the Olympics.
A new teaser trailer for Season 4 was released on May 6. It's hard to tell when the clip is taking place, but it promises that we will be going back to Hawkins Lab, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was raised. The footage shows Brenner (Matthew Modine) returning to address the other children who were experimented on alongside her. He asks Eleven, who appears to be locked away in a separate room, if she's listening. Has he figured out a way to communicate directly with Eleven using telepathy? Or is she revisiting a memory?
New footage was released from Stranger Things Season 4 as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan festival on Saturday, Sept. 25. The sneak peek came in the festival's first hour and gave us a look at the Creel House -- a new Season 4 location that definitely gave us the heebie-jeebies. On the bright side, the clip did come with a helping of Steve (Joe Keery) and the kids, but the house is still creepy AF.
Hopper will return. The first teaser for Stranger Things 4 confirmed that Hopper is indeed alive.
The most gut-wrenching moment of the Stranger Things 3 finale was when Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly sacrificed himself so Joyce (Winona Ryder) could close the gate to the Upside Down and blow up the machine. His letter to Eleven rubbed extra salt in that wound, with Hopper expressing how he truly feels about Eleven, seemingly too late. David Harbour previously told ET Online that he had "hope" Hopper would be the mysterious American in Russian captivity right now, saying, "He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded. And then you cut to... some town in Russia right? Where there's some American and some prisoner. I don't know, I mean, it seems strange."
However, it's not going to be all smooth sailing for the Hawkins chief of police. In a letter, the Duffers explained that "he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."
New cast members have been announced. In November 2020, Netflix announced eight new additions to the Season 4 cast, including three new series regulars: Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn. Horror legend Robert Englund joins the cast in a recurring role. Here are the official descriptions of the new characters:
Jamie Campbell Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?
Eduardo Franco plays Argyle, Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new BFF. He's a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.
Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson. He's the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.
Robert Englund plays Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.
Sherman Augustus plays Lt. Colonel Sullivan. He's an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all.
Mason Dye plays Jason Carver, a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel.
Tom Wlaschiha plays Dmitri, a smart and charming Russian prison guard. But can he be trusted?
Nikola Djuricko plays Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.
Erica will play an even bigger role. Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season. Dustin even passed on the gang's Dungeons & Dragons set to Erica in the finale's final minutes. So it'll be fun to see whether Erica has embraced her inner nerd when the show picks back up.
Get ready to see a lot more of Murray Bauman too. Brett Gelman, who plays Murray, has also been upped to series regular for Season 4. We're hoping Murray's in-depth knowledge of Russian conspiracies will prove handy in helping rescue Hopper from the Kamchatka prison he's being help captive in!
Four new cast members have been announced for Stranger Things 4. Netflix announced on June 9, 2021 that Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have joined the series.
McNulty plays Vickie, who's described as a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our heroes. Truitt plays Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. Ting Chen plays Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. And Van Dien plays Chrissy, Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school, though she's hiding a dark secret.
There'll be a "big reveal" about Hopper's history. David Harbour appeared at Comic Con Liverpool in March 2020 and said that fans should expect to learn something major about Hopper's past in Season 4.
"In Season 2, Eleven goes into the ... basement of the cabin, and there's five boxes, one of which has Brenner's stuff from Hawkins Lab, one of which says 'Dad,' and one of which says 'Vietnam,' and one says 'New York,'" he told the crowd. "I know specifically that in Season 4, we will give you a big huge reveal about Hopper's backstory which we haven't -- you sort of sensed that in certain ways, but we haven't really told you about it -- and I'm so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It's one of the things that I've known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven't expressed it yet, and finally we're going to express it in a big way. It's my favorite thing about him that you guys don't know about him yet. But it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and Dad."
The Byers family is moving to a new location. The tail end of Stranger Things 3 saw Joyce selling her house and relocating to another town with Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and a newly de-powered Eleven in tow, leading to a particularly gutting goodbye between the kids and the friends they were leaving behind. As Noah Schnapp told ET Online, "I know that I might have a separate storyline from everyone else, so we might be filming, like, in another place." Matt Duffer confirmed Schnapp's suspicions that we might see some action outside of Hawkins, telling EW, "It's going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing plot lines into areas outside of Hawkins."
The first teaser for the fourth season stated bluntly that our heroes are "not in Hawkins anymore." The same teaser also indicated that time will be a big factor in the new season, and we already have some theories about how that might happen.
Prepare for a new type of horror. The Duffers revealed that our Hawkins pals who are still in America will also face a grave new threat, writing, "a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.
It will have a different feel than Stranger Things 3. While Ross Duffer said that he and his brother only had the "broad strokes" of a fourth season in mind after Stranger Things 3 hit screens, they expect it will have a different vibe than the previous season. "We're pretty excited about where it's potentially going to go," he told EW. "It's going to feel very different than this season. But I think that's the right thing to do and I think it'll be exciting."
We already know some of the movies that will inspire the new season. The Stranger Things writers spent months revealing an ongoing series of films that are all somehow connected to Season 4. The list includes (in order of reveal): The Peanut Butter Solution,The Fisher King, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, You've Got Mail, Ordinary People, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Billy Madison, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Black Swan, Young Sherlock Holmes, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Hackers, Silence of the Lambs, The Good Son, and more. Check out the full list on their whiteboard below.
The first episode of the season is titled "The Hellfire Club." The Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers' room shared a photo of the cover page for the script of Episode 1, revealing the title of the season premiere to be "The Hellfire Club." Thanks to the descriptions Netflix has released of the new characters for the season, we know that's the name of Hawkins High's official D&D club.
The cast shared a look at their first table read. In an adorable video released in March of 2020, the entire cast was shown reuniting in Atlanta for the very first Season 4 table read. The minute-long video featured glimpses of David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Sadie Sink, and Brett Gelman.
Season 4 will reportedly film partly in New Mexico. Though the first three seasons were all shot in Atlanta, Deadline reports that a significant portion of Season 4 will be shot in New Mexico. "Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever," Netflix VP of Physical Production Momita SenGupta told Deadline. "So this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta."
Stranger Things 4 premieres in 2022.
Stranger Things Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.