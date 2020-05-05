In Netflix's upcoming comedy Space Force, Steve Carell's new office is in a top-secret military base in Colorado, where he's the Michael Scott of the latest branch of the U.S. military. And if you're still laughing at the idea of a Space Force, well, that's the idea.

The series comes from Carell and Carell's former boss at The Office, Greg Daniels, who created the NBC hit and helped launch Carell's career into the stratosphere. And though The Office helped many unknowns get their start, Daniels won't be doing a repeat in Space Force as the impressive cast is already well known. Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and Noah Emmerich are all featured in the series, which premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix.

What's New on Netflix in May: Becoming, Dead to Me, Hollywood, and More

Our first look at Space Force shows Carell's character Mark R. Naird get the unenviable job of heading up the newest branch of U.S. arms, a task that involves sending prototype rockets into space (or just trying to get them into the air), asking for funds from politicians, and dealing with his recently expelled daughter. But don't worry, Naird's way of coping with stress from the job is to sing The Beach Boys' most embarrassing hit.

Space Force premieres Friday, May 29 on Netflix.