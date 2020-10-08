If you were anywhere near the internet on Wednesday night while Kamala Harris and Mike Pence engaged in their sole vice presidential debate of the 2020 election, you almost definitely saw the many, many memes about the uninvited guest that paid Pence's head a visit. The fly's arrival delighted just about everyone watching, including late-night host Stephen Colbert, who took to his most recent live Late Show monologue to laugh about it.

"It's a vice presidential debate, and there's a limit to just how interesting — oh my god, look at his hair!" Colbert exclaimed while reliving the moment the fly first landed on Pence. "He's so full of crap, he's attracting flies! ... But listen, all jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly's family. It's got to quarantine for two weeks now. We've got to get that fly to Walter Reed."

Colbert pointed out that the fly remained on Pence's head for more than two minutes, meaning, "That fly has a longer attention span than the president of the United States." He joked, "It made a life there! It joined Soul Cycle, it mixed at the bars, it changed its voter registration to Mike Pence's head."

While Colbert took plenty of time to call Pence out on many of his false statements, including his comments on climate change and the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, all in all, the Late Show host seemed relieved by the VP debate. "It wasn't earth-shattering, but that is how politics should be," he said. "You should be able to watch it and go to sleep, and not wake up in a cold sweat worried that your health care won't cover cold sweats."

Later in the evening, Colbert welcomed guest Pete Buttigieg, who was present at the debate with the Biden campaign. The two spoke of how Buttigieg has worked with Pence many times, as Pence's tenure as the governor of Indiana overlapped with Buttigieg's time as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. "He's pretty comfortable telling a total lie in a calm, reassuring voice," Buttigieg said.

After discussing how Buttigieg played Pence in the mock debates, Colbert asked the most important question of the interview, "Who played the fly in the mock debates?" A laughing Buttigieg replied, "The fly was the only thing that we didn't think about or contemplate. That, and just how often Pence would interrupt the moderator."

As usual, Colbert's live post-debate shows are essential in these buzzy times, and we're still only halfway through the debate cycle! Find out more about the two remaining debates of the 2020 presidential election cycle here.