Station 19 Season 5 Premiere Doesn't Do Any Favors for Andy and Sullivan's Marriage

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Station 19 Season 5 premiere. Read at your own risk!]

Station 19 Season 5 started off with a disclaimer that the series is moving into a post-COVID-19 world after spending Season 4 playing out the pandemic as a way of honoring first responders. When we reunited with the firefighters of Station 19, it had been 10 months since Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina's (Stefania Spampinato) wedding, and the team was celebrating the end of the pandemic by watching a fireworks show. The current-day part of the premiere takes place during Seattle's Phoenix Festival, which naturally conjures up a lot of crises for our beloved team.

However, it was in the flashbacks to the wedding that we learned the juiciest stuff. Maya was demoted and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was transferred to Station 23 after going with Maya to fight the ruling. Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) did not get the promotion to captain in Maya's stead and remained a probie as 19 got stuck with a cold, arrogant, replacement named Captain Beckett. Andy remained nuclear level-pissed, even in the present-day timeline. It turned out that she had resisted getting a divorce because her marriage was the one thing she felt she had left to connect her to her father. When Beckett's arrogance led to the rig dedicated to her father going up in flames, Andy did some soul searching and realized that she was holding on to something that was making her miserable -- so she dumped Sullivan. She blamed the fact that he hadn't realized what he had done wrong or even tried to apologize without giving him a chance to speak. If she had taken a breath, he could have informed her that he had thought about it and had just made a grand declaration to the rest of the station about how badly he messed up. Even Maya forgave him, but it looks like Andy and Sullivan's marriage is still toast because she doesn't respect him anymore.

Meanwhile, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) decided it was best if Vic (Barrett Doss) did not learn about his feelings and kept his mouth shut. He had some big regrets about that 10 months later as he had to watch Vic and Theo (Carlos Miranda) continue to go strong, and he even witnessed Vic dropping an "I love you" for the first time. Dean did eventually try to tell her, but couldn't go through with it and instead invited her to be part of Crisis-1, his pilot program for training first responders to deescalate emergency situations without guns. So, he is still in love and now he and Vic will work extra hours together, which will probably work out really well and not have any unexpected complications at all, you know?

In short, Station 19 may be "rising from the ashes" after a long pandemic, but things are still incredibly messy and it looks like it is going to get worse before it gets any better.

Station 19 continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.