[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Station 19 Season 6, Episode 3. Read at your own risk!]

The firefighters of Station 19 are in crisis. Well, some of them are, but when part of the crew is suffering the entire family has to go through it, too. Jack (Grey Damon) has been drinking away his problems and falling back into bad habits since he found out that his biological family gave him up for adoption while the rest of his siblings were raised together in a happy home. After a failed attempt to reconnect with his foster family, Jack returned to Seattle to find some solace at the bottom of a few beer bottles and in the bed of his former co-worker's widow instead of turning to his found family.

Maya (Danielle Savre) has also gone rogue after she tried to blackmail the chief (Merle Dandridge) into firing Beckett (Josh Randall) and re-hiring her as captain. She sucked up six months of Beckett's passive-aggressive torture for the stunt, which inevitably caused Carina (Stefania Spampinato) to find out what Maya did, and now her marriage is on the rocks as well. Instead of seeking the help Carina has been begging her to get, Maya has decided to play dirty and get even – gifting Beckett a bottle of his favorite scotch as an "amends," knowing it would tempt the captain back to drinking after he's worked so hard to get sober.

Both Jack and Maya are making decisions that are threatening to pull the entire house apart, and that's where we find Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz). She's rejoined the firehouse that she calls home, but she is now on a mission to save the floundering members of her found family. It's no easy feat. Progress was made in Thursday's episode when the team joined together to help fix Jack's roof (broken by the tornado that led the team to discover he had secretly returned to Seattle months prior). The gesture is an olive branch, but as Ortiz told TV Guide, there's still a long road ahead.

The actress broke down Andy's mission to try and save the fire station, why that should mean a promotion to captain in her future, and how things are about to get deliciously messy for Andy as well when it comes to her romantic life.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Station 19 ABC

Andy has been on a mission to save Jack this season. Can you talk about why that is becoming more urgent and how she's dealing with that?

Jaina Lee Ortiz: I think this season Andy is working towards trying to help people, helping her family. In seasons past, she needed everyone else's help. She's done enough growth to get to the point where she can now be a friend and a mentor and a supporter for everyone else, for everyone she loves. Also, I think Andy being back at 19 and Jack not being there is almost like the family unit is broken. She desperately wants Jack to come back home just to feel that sense of togetherness and family again. She's done some growing up and she's helping everyone. She's the savior of the season.



Do you think maybe that is a response to last season when she felt so out of control? She was very vulnerable last season and is this a way for her to recalibrate after the trauma of Season 5?

Ortiz: Yes, exactly it. That was actually perfect. Let's pretend that I said that [laughs].



Jack isn't the only one in a dark place. This feels like the season of Dark Maya. How much is Andy paying attention to that, or is her attention consumed with Jack at the moment?

Ortiz: It's so funny, I just had an "aha!" Moment. All of the white characters on our show are in really dark places, which is pretty ironic. The majority of our cast is [made up of] diverse [people]. That is a really interesting observation. Jack is in a really rough place. Captain Beckett is falling back into his addiction…We haven't really gone in-depth with his alcoholism and I think this season we get to explore that. Everyone is in sort of a really dark place and Andy has reached her cap of dark places. It's time to lend a hand and take care of her people.



8 Shows Like Grey's Anatomy to Watch If You Like Grey's Anatomy

Does it feel like Jack is back with the family at the end of this episode or is it still a work in progress?

Ortiz: Jack is a straight-up hot mess right now. There is hope amongst the house, but it is not looking good, friend. And if you think it's dark with Jack, wait until you get a load of the darkness that Maya falls in.



How does Beckett figure into the family, or is he still more of an obstacle?

Ortiz: I think ever since Beckett came, the house became dysfunctional. There's no one else to blame but him. [Andy], having earned respect over at Station 23, knows exactly what needs to be done to get things straightened out at 19. I think being who she is, she's not afraid to call out where the problem is, so she'll let Beckett know that he's a problem and she's not afraid to shout him out in front of everyone.



Is that purely about helping her friends or does Andy have her eyes back on that captain's chair?

Ortiz: I think this is subconsciously leading up to her being ready and available to become captain. Over the years, she's had so much distress in her personal life and the last thing she thought about or could do was to fulfill that captaincy position. Now, she's in a place where I would say she's more balanced personally. She feels a little more grounded. She feels more secure about her life. When it comes to her job, she's subconsciously ready for it and it'll probably surprise her. This is all leading up to her being the captain that she's always wanted to be.



Speaking of her personal life, when she confronted Sullivan about his relationship with the chief, she had a remarkable amount of chill about it. Where does their relationship stand at the moment?

Ortiz: She's in a place in her life where she's bonding with Sullivan in a way she never had. They have this effortless friendship going on, and it's really easy between them. She's enjoying that and not jumping too fast to get back with him romantically. It feels really easy for them and right now she is enjoying that.



What do want most for Andy this season?

Ortiz: I would love to see Andy find love in her job. It's easy to say that every season because she's such an ambitious woman, but I would love for her to feel ready to take this decision not because it was handed to her but because she's earned it. And obviously, I want her to find love. I don't know if it's a recurring love or a new love, but I will tell you she finds herself in an unexpected love triangle.



Station 19 continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Episodes are available the next day on Hulu.