Starz has given the green light to a half-hour dramedy spin-off of Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal's critically acclaimed 2018 film Blindspotting. Diggs and Casal, who wrote and starred in the film, will serve as showrunners on the new series and Casal will also play a recurring role onscreen.

The spin-off is centered on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a young mother who is ripped from her relatively middle class life in Oakland when the father of her child, Miles (Casal), is suddenly incarcerated, as she tries to navigate her new normal after moving in with Miles's family. Cephas Jones will reprise her role as Ashely and also serve as a producer on the series.

"Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a Blindspotting series, ya dig?" said Diggs and Casal in a statement. "So just get juiced, cuz it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it's set in Oakland, and we're making it, so it's lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. OH BOY!"

Blindspotting garnered critical accolades for its sharp interrogation of identity, privilege, and gentrification through the lens of an interracial friendship that's tested when one spirals into criminal activities as the other desperately tries to avoid violating his parole. The film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2018.