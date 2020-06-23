Stargirl's Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) is busted. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of The CW and DC Universe series, the teen superhero sneaks into her room after another night of do-gooding only to find her stepdad Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) waiting up for her. It's the gotcha moment in every '90s sitcom, but this time the circumstances are pretty heavy. Courtney borrowed — ahem — stole a bag of powerful Justice Society of America trinkets which, if we're going by Dugan's reaction, is the equivalent of a toddler playing with matches.

"This isn't a joke, Courtney," Dugan warns her in the preview.

But Courtney isn't messing around. With the ISA growing more powerful each day, she knows the only way they can stop these malevolent forces is to form a new JSA. Dugan might not like it, but he'll have to jump on board pretty quickly because the wheels have already been set in motion with Courtney recruiting a new Wildcat, Hourman, and Dr. Mid-Nite.

The episode, aptly titled "The Justice Society," finds Courtney in a precarious position over what to do with her new squad after being confronted by Dugan. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) supports Mike (Trae Romano) as he participates in his school's science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Angelika Washington), and Rick (Cameron Gellman) gear up for their first major mission.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes also drop Mondays on DC Universe.