Tracking down the perfect gift for the Jedi knight in your life just got a lot easier thanks to our handy, dandy Star Wars gift guide. One of the biggest franchises on Earth has a lot to offer the Star Wars fans in your life, whether they are Baby Yoda (sorry, The Child) fanatics or someone trying to be recruited by the Sith.

More importantly, Star Wars Christmas, aka Star Wars Day, is just a few weeks away and you need to be prepared with the best of the best merchandise options. From snuggly socks to fuzzy rugs, we've got you covered for May the Fourth and beyond. Read on for 12 suggestions worthy of the Force.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Star Wars Socks Collection ($12.80, Amazon)

Keep your tootsies warm and cozy with four pairs of fabulous socks featuring fan favorites Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, and R2-D2.

Star Wars: Rogue One Imperial Death Trooper Voice Changer Mask ($9.99, Walmart)

Prepare for the battles that live in the recesses of your imaginative mind with this sleek and impressive Galactic Empire replica. Not only will you look cool, but you will sound even cooler.

R2-D2 Scarf ($9.50, Walmart)

Make your belle the envy of the ball with this fashionable viscose accessory, which features everyone's favorite little astromech droid.

Star Wars 2-slice toaster ($19.99, Amazon)

Brown your breakfast bread in style. This toaster is so dope it makes iconic imprints of both the rebel and empire symbols on your toast.

Star Wars Wampa Plush Throw Rug ($209.99, Amazon)

Why curl up inside a tauntaun when you could put this beauty in front of your fire?

American Tourister 21-inch Star Wars roller bag ($102.99, Walmart)

Your BFF can travel the world and let everyone know how much of a Star Wars nerd she is with the fun and fashionable BB-8 bag.

Star Wars Kylo Ren Stormtroopers Fleece Blanket ($9.99, Walmart)

Snuggle up on cold nights and watch all the Star Wars movies in this fetching red blanket.

LEGO Darth Vader Bust 2019 Star Wars Celebration Exclusive ($105, Amazon)

Don't just pontificate about the mind of one of the greatest villains to ever grace the big screen — build it with LEGOs. *Actual brain not included.

Star Wars two-quart Slow Cooker ($15.11, Walmart)

This cooker is perfect for dips, appetizers and even queso at the viewing parties of our dreams. Includes a tempered glass lid and has the standard low, high and warm settings.

Star Wars Lightsaber Umbrella ($169.99, Amazon)

Battle all kinds of inclement weather with this slick, black and sturdy on-brand umbrella.

The Child Animatronic Edition ($59.99, ShopDisney.com)

No Star Wars gift guide would be complete without Baby Yoda. Options include the Animatronic Baby Yoda aka The Child Animatronic Edition by Hasbro. Fans can preorder this puppy for $59.99 and then count down the calendar days until he's in their arms this fall. Cool features include 25 sounds and reactions such as laughing and cooing and to activate this life-like Baby Yoda, all you have to do is touch his little head.

There's also the Funko Pop vinyl, 10-inch, nearly life-size, figurine for $29.99 and a nearly 4-inch one for $12.99. Meanwhile, Mattel has come up with an 11-inch plush version of Baby Yoda for $24.99. All three can be preordered on Disney's retail site.

The Mandalorian Sixth Scale Collectible Figure ($243, Sideshow.com)

The Mandalorian is a new warrior who has emerged within the Star Wars universe and his corresponding figurine should please fans and collectors alike. This Sideshow and Hot Toys item isn't cheap but you have to pay for quality, right? The figure features tailored clothing, meticulously crafted armor pieces and helmet, convincing weathering effects and a blaster rifle and pistol. It also includes a battle-damaged stormtrooper helmet and other accessories needed to set up a diorama base.