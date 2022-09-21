Join or Sign In
When will the new hit sci-fi show be back?
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was a big risk for Paramount+. Not only is adding any new series to the legendary franchise a difficult decision — though with five current Star Trek shows in production, Paramount+ doesn't seem to think so — but Strange New Worlds had the idea to mimic the formula of the original series, leaving it even further open to criticism from longtime fans. But Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pulled it off, becoming one of the best series in the franchise, and certainly making a claim to being the best of the new batch.
The series follows Captain Kirk's predecessor Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as he takes The Enterprise on missions around the galaxy for Starfleet, and each episode tells a standalone story from a variety of genres. There's also continuity with Star Trek: The Original Series, as it's a firm prequel that features familiar characters like Spock (Ethan Peck), Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and more.
Thankfully, the sci-fi series was renewed for Season 2 before the first season even aired, but that just leaves us with questions about what's to come. When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 be released? Which cast members will be returning? We'll answer as many of those questions as we can and update this story as new information is released.
Though Paramount+ hasn't announced a premiere date, Season 2 of Strange New Worlds could potentially come sooner than you think with a little bit of luck. Paramount+ ordered a second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Jan. 18, 2022, months before Season 1 premiered, and leaks about plans to start production on Season 2 came out in Nov. 2021, meaning the ol' think tank on Season 2 was getting to work well before it normally would on a regular show. With that long of a head start, Season 2 started production in February 2022 and completed in July, according to director Chris Fisher's tweet, which is right after Season 1 ended.
However, the likelihood of getting Season 2 sooner than later depends on a few factors. Shows heavy on special effects take longer to produce, and Paramount+ has a whole slate of Star Trek shows to contend with. Would P+ consider anything but an on-and-off cycle between Strange New Worlds and Discovery, which share a lot of history as Strange New Worlds is technically a spin-off of Discovery? Probably not. We're expecting Discovery to come back earlier in 2023, with Strange New Worlds following shortly after, perhaps in late spring or early summer.
On Star Trek Day, Sept. 8, Paramount+ revealed the first look at Season 2 with a clip featuring Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), who is usually stuck on the ship as a pilot, psyched to be joining the landing party on a mission. Let's just say it doesn't go as she planned.
In July, a video was released featuring Wesley Crusher himself, Wil Wheaton, giving a tour of the new set with production designer Jonathan Lee, who shows off the Port Galley, a lounge on the Enterprise where crew members can have quiet conversations and get sloshed.
You can expect most of the main cast to return for Season 2. That includes the obvious: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, Ceila Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Jess Bush as their respective characters. But barring a flashback or some sort of miraculous resurrection, we've likely seen the last of Bruce Horak's Hemmer, who tragically died in the penultimate episode of Season 1, breaking our hearts in the process.
Paul Wesley will return as Captain James Kirk in Season 2 — that's what he was originally cast for; the appearance in the Season 1 finale was just a nice bonus surprise — but we're not yet sure in what capacity. And as far as new cast members go, expect a new engineer to replace Hemmer, and welcome comedy legend Carol Kane (Taxi), who has been tapped to play the recurring character of Pelia, an engineer who "suffers no fools," according to Paramount+'s press release, and "solves problems calmly and brusquely." Based on her recurring status, we don't think she's the new regular engineer character.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is doing a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Yep, you read that right. Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler from Lower Decks, the animated Star Trek comedy on Paramount+, will board The Enterprise, but as flesh-and-blood characters played by Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who are the voice actors for Mariner and Boimler on Lower Decks. There will be some animated sequences, but it sounds like the bulk of the episode will be live-action. The episode will be directed by frequent Star Trek director Jonathan Frakes.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a Paramount+ exclusive, so the only way to watch it is to have a Paramount+ subscription. Season 1 is now streaming.