Here's some news that will have Star Trek fans wishing for a warp drive to speed up the week. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, CBS All Access is hosting a virtual celebration of Star Trek Day, marking the 54th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek: The Original Series. The virtual event will feature conversations with the cast and creatives from Star Trek TV shows, exclusive news about CBS All Access' Star Trek Universe, curated Star Trek series marathons, and more.

The centerpiece of the event will be virtual Star Trek Day panels featuring the stars and producers from nine Star Trek television series. The panels will cover the franchise's past and present while offering exclusive sneak peeks into what's next in the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access. Hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, the panels will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. ET and will be available for fans worldwide to livestream for free at StarTrek.com/Day.

The virtual panels will include the cast and creatives from the following series:

Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers; and co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

Star Trek: Enterprise, with series stars Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, and Connor Trinneer.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, with series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton, and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

Star Trek: The Original Series, with series star George Takei and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan.

Star Trek: Voyager, with series stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, and Ethan Phillips.

Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation, with legendary cast members Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes.

In addition, fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a free Star Trek Day streaming marathon, which will kick off at 3 a.m. ET on StarTrek.com/Day. The marathon, which will run until midnight ET with a pause for the global panels, will feature episodes from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Short Treks. After the marathon, the virtual panels will be replayed.

And for every person who tweets the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives on Sept. 8, CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations that champion equality, social justice, and the pursuit of scientific advancements, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

Fans can also celebrate Star Trek Day with Star Trek-themed emojis on Twitter, a Star Trek merchandise flash sale, and more. More details about the event are available at StarTrek.com/Day.

Star Trek Day takes place Tuesday, Sept. 8.

New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks premiere Thursdays on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery returns Thursday, Oct. 15.