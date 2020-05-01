The entertainment industry has nearly come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has necessitated production shutdowns across the world, pushed back TV premiere dates (while other shows move up to take their place), and sent our favorite series into limbo before their seasons could be completed. While some shows, like Supernatural and Legacies, are planning to return and finish out their seasons eventually, others are cutting their episode count short and signing off early.

To help make sense of the constantly shifting television schedule, we're compiling the finale dates of every broadcast TV show on the air right now, whether they were affected by the outbreak or had already wrapped production before the shutdowns began.

TV Guide will continue updating with the latest information as more finale dates are announced. For more, check out all the ways TV, movies, sports, and events are being affected by coronavirus.

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

April

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS): April 3 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE) (Split over two nights)

Manifest (NBC): April 6 at 10/9c

The Resident (Fox): April 7 at 8/7c (Season shortened by three episodes)

Modern Family (ABC): April 8 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC): April 9 at 9/8c (Season shortened by four episodes)

NCIS (CBS): April 14 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

New Amsterdam (NBC): April 14 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Lego Masters (Fox): April 15 at 9/8c

Chicago Med (NBC): April 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Chicago Fire (NBC): April 15 at 9/8c (Season shortened)

Chicago P.D. (NBC): April 15 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Nancy Drew (The CW): April 15 at 9/8c (SPRING FINALE. Season 1 returns later in 2020)

Indebted (NBC): April 16 at 9:30/8:30c

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS): April 19 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Empire (Fox): April 21 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE. Final season shortened by two episodes)

Superstore (NBC): April 23 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC): April 23 at 8:30/7:30c

Will & Grace (NBC): April 23 at 9/8c (SERIES FINALE)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC): April 23 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

God Friended Me (CBS): April 26 at 8/7c (SERIES FINALE)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS): April 26 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Prodigal Son (Fox): April 27 at 9/8c

Last Man Standing (Fox): April 30 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Young Sheldon (CBS): April 30 at 8/7c (Season shortened)





May

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC): May 3 at 9/8c

Good Girls (NBC): May 3 at 10/9c (Season shortened)

Riverdale (The CW): May 6 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

9-1-1 (Fox): Two-part finale, May 4 and May 11 at 8/7c

Survivor (CBS): May 13 at 8/7c

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC): May 14 at 10/9c (SERIES FINALE)

Station 19 (ABC): May 14 at 8/7c

The Blacklist (NBC): May 15 at 8/7c (Season shortened)

Little Big Shots (NBC): May 24 at 7/6c

The Masked Singer (Fox): May 27 at 8/7c (Moved from May 20)





TBA

Supernatural (The CW): Season 15 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 23)

Legacies (The CW): Season 2 returns later in 2020 (new episodes went on hiatus March 26)

The Flash (The CW): Production halted (Variety reports the show has enough new episodes to last through May 19)

The Voice (NBC): Live shows in May currently up in the air, per the Associated Press

American Idol (ABC): Live shows now airing remotely

Supergirl (The CW): Production halted

Dynasty (The CW): Production halted

Charmed (The CW): Production halted

Batwoman (The CW): Production halted

Mom: (CBS): Production halted

Bull (CBS): Production halted

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS): Production halted

SEAL Team (CBS): Production halted

S.W.A.T (CBS): Production halted

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS): Production halted

The Neighborhood (CBS): Production halted

The Goldbergs (ABC): Production halted

Schooled (ABC): Production halted

American Housewife (ABC): Production halted

Council of Dads (NBC)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Katy Keene (The CW)

Tommy (CBS)

MacGyver (CBS)

For Life (ABC)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)