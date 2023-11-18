Sports Fans Should Check out Fubo's Black Friday Promotion

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you can buy something, there's a good chance that thing will be on sale for Black Friday 2023. And that rule certainly includes live TV streaming services--right now you can save $20 on each of your first two months of Fubo TV, and that's after the 7-day free trial that you'll also get. This discount applies to any of the core plans: the Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Fubo TV is a particularly great value for dedicated sports fans--it actually began with the purpose of streaming only live sports, and then grew into this more cable-esque TV service over time. These days, Fubo has the best bang for your buck of all the various live TV streaming services, with more channels available than you'll get from any other streamer.

Even better is that Fubo is the only streaming TV service that carries regional sports networks like Bally Sports--the only way to get those channels usually is with a standalone subscription to them directly, or by getting actual cable or satellite service. So that's a nice little perk.

With this deal, the Pro plan--which is the cheapest of the core plans--will only cost $55 for each of the first two months and then $75 after, which is still cheaper than the lowest-priced Hulu + Live TV plan. And you'll also get 178 channels, which is way more than Hulu has available despite being the most affordable plan.

Black Friday 2023 Sales

