Sophie Turner is ready to spill some more tea — this time, taking aim at one celebrity's controversial refusal to participate in social distancing. The Game of Thrones star channeled some of Sansa Stark's signature snark in an Instagram Live video in which she scoffed at those who aren't staying home to help flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

"Here's the tea: stay inside, don't be f---ing stupid even if you count your 'freedom' over — I don't know what is it, like — your health?!" Turner said, alongside husband Joe Jonas, in a filtered selfie video. "I don't give a f--- about your freedom, you could be infecting other people — other vulnerable people around you — by doing this. So, stay inside guys. It's not cool, and it's not big, and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

Joe Jonas and Sophie turner have something to say to the idiots who don't care about health pic.twitter.com/DeM8xZeveN — rebecca (@rxbecca_k) March 20, 2020

Turner's comments seemed to be a direct response to the headline-making remarks made by fellow actress Evangeline Lilly on social media last week. Lilly, who is known for her work in Lost, The Hobbit, and the Ant-Man films, previously posted a photo of tea cup on Instagram and captioned it with, "Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual." When Lilly was then criticized in the comments section for not participating in social distancing efforts in the wake of coronavirus, she wrote that she is living with her two kids and father, who has stage 4 leukemia, and added, "I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make choices."

Lilly also expressed her concerns that governmental leaders may "abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power" from people. "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to [Martial] Law for my comfort," Lilly wrote.

Turner will next be seen in Quibi's upcoming action series Survive.