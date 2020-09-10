Saturday Night Live is officially on its way back. Season 46 of the sketch comedy series will premiere on Oct. 3 in its usual 11:30/10:30c time slot. The show will also return to Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center in light of the improved COVID-19 conditions in New York City.

SNL was one of the many TV productions affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but the show made the rest of its latest season work by pivoting to episodes of SNL at Home, which featured some great sketches and appearances from stars like Tom Hanks and Brad Pitt (who memorably played Dr. Anthony Fauci).

What else is there to know about Saturday Night Live Season 46? Find out all the latest information about SNL's upcoming season below.





Is Saturday Night Live airing a new episode this weekend?

No, SNL won't air a new episode until its new season premieres on Saturday, Oct. 3.





When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are available to stream on Hulu the following day, and will also be available on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock.





Who is in the cast of SNL Season 46?

No new casting announcements have been made just yet, so as far as we know, the current cast — including repertory players Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as featured players Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang -- are expected to return. Plus, Vulture reports that Ego Nwodim has been promoted from featured player to repertory player ahead of the new season.





Who is hosting SNL in Season 46?

No hosting information for the new season has yet been announced. Hosts for the most recent season, Season 45, included Eddie Murphy, RuPaul, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Adam Driver, JJ Watt, Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Stewart, Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Daniel Craig, John Mulaney, and more.





Where can I stream previous episodes of SNL?

Prior seasons of Saturday Night Live are currently available to stream on Hulu and on NBCUniversal's new streaming service, Peacock. Some episodes and clips can also be found on NBC's SNL website.

