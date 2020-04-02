The only thing better than a mermaid is a baby mermaid, and one is on the way in Season 3 of Siren!

At the end of Season 2, Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) attempted to solve Ryn's (Eline Powell) infertility issues by artificial insemination, but Ian's (Luc Roderique) kidnapping attempt derailed that plan. Unknown to Ryn, one of her embryos was secretly implanted in a hybrid, and Powell says that secret is going to unravel quickly in the new season.

"She finds out in the season that there is a baby, and she finds the baby, so she becomes a mother in the last way she could possibly ever imagine, but she becomes a mother nonetheless," Powell told TV Guide. "It's a whirlwind. She's a primal being, so motherhood is an instinct that takes over, and it makes her more fierce, more protective, more intense... She's experiencing those feelings in her human body, and the really amazing thing that does is it deepens her emotional growth. She becomes so, so much more capable in her emotional capacity to love."

While that all sounds lovely, the reality of the situation might turn out to be much more stressful. If you thought a regular mermaid was sought after by the government, just try to imagine how much they want to get their hands on a baby mermaid. That kind of threat is going to be ever-present for Ben, Ryn, and Maddie when it comes to the new addition to their little family.

"In terms of our world, we have a very important, valuable little thing to protect now on top of everything else," Powell said. "So the club gets bigger, but everything gets more precious. You can't make any small mistake because the price is high, and it's definitely caused very big tsunamis of tension that will happen season."

Siren returns Thursday, April 2 at 9/8c on Freeform.