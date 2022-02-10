10 Shows Like The Crown to Watch While You Wait for Season 5

Olivia Colman, The Crown Liam Daniel/Netflix

After a decorated fourth season, The Crown is gearing up for Season 5 — and things are about to look different around the palace. For the next two seasons, which will also be the last for the Netflix royal drama, a new cast will take the throne, led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. BAFTA winner Staunton takes over for Emmy winner Olivia Colman, who ruled the series as it dramatized the middle decades of the queen's reign. Season 4 was the juiciest yet, introducing the doomed romance between Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor). We're ready to see how the show will handle the next years of their lives in Season 5, when Elizabeth Debicki steps into Diana's fashionable shoes, and Dominic West takes over as Charles.

Season 5 of The Crown premieres in November, so there's still a while to wait for the next chapter. If you're all caught up on The Crown and looking for something to fill that Crown-shaped hole in your heart until it returns, here are 10 shows — from more historical dramas to docuseries to, yes, baking competitions — that might do the trick.

The Crown's Gillian Anderson Says the Relationship Between Margaret Thatcher and the Queen Was 'Bound to Fracture'

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

You want great period piece costumes? Gorgeous production design? Wealthy English people being persnickety? Have I got a show for you. It's called The Crown. But also, Downton Abbey. Julian Fellowes' sprawling ensemble drama about the aristocratic Crawley family and the people who work in their estate takes place prior to the events of The Crown (the series kicks off with the sinking of the Titanic in 1912), and although Downton leans much further into its delicious soapiness than The Crown, the two shows feel very much tied together. So if you've finished The Crown and you miss seeing how the other half lives, or miss hearing people talk about family duty, or would like to visit with another set of sisters who sometimes make life miserable for one another but ultimately love each other, you can find all of that and more within the six seasons (and a movie!) of the upstairs/downstairs shenanigans of Downton Abbey.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Natalie Dormer, The Tudors

If you thought the Windsors had problems, wait till you meet the Tudors. This 2007 Showtime series chronicles the reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) of the Tudor dynasty as he sat upon the English throne from 1509 until 1547. This sexed-up version of history gives us a monarch who runs things, um, a little bit differently than Elizabeth II does. The Tudors' Henry is volatile, power-hungry, and horny as hell. The series manages to get through all of Henry's six wives in just four seasons — the Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer) storyline is, unsurprisingly, the most compelling — plus peep your eyes on Henry Cavill pre-Superman. That tip is just a little gift from me to you. You deserve it!

Tom Hughes and Jenna Coleman, Victoria Courtesy of ITV Plc for MASTERPIECE

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth II became the longest-reigning British monarch in history when she surpassed the record held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who just happened to be the last queen to reign before Elizabeth. There are lots of parallels in the women's lives. Like The Crown, PBS Masterpiece's deep dive into a queen's reign begins with the young, barely-prepared Princess Victoria (Jenna Coleman) stepping into power surrounded by a whole lot of people doubting she can handle the job. Victoria, which completed its third season in 2019, chronicles the life of the queen as she grows to be a formidable monarch while also dealing with her husband Prince Albert (Tom Hughes), an outsider who struggles to find his role within the monarchy, and becoming a mother. Again, parallels.

Elle Fanning, The Great Ollie Upton/Hulu

If you're into stories about female monarchs holding it down but need a reprieve from sometimes antiquated English traditions (said with love, people!), give Hulu's The Great a go. The series, about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), Empress of Russia, as she plots to overthrow her husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), has released two seasons since it premiered in 2020, and a third is on the way. Be forewarned: The tone of The Great is almost the exact opposite of The Crown. It's weird, funny, and full of debauchery. While it's extremely loose on the historical accuracy, it's a clever satire, and Fanning is, well, great as the series lead.

Golda Rosheuvel, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

For another British period piece that's packed with scandal — this time of the fictional variety — watch Bridgerton. The smash-hit adaptation of Julia Quinn's bestselling romance novel series, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, is basically a Regency-era Gossip Girl, complete with a gossip writer (voiced by Julie Andrews!) who tracks all the juiciest stories in high-society London for her anonymous column. The first season centers on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she makes her societal debut and falls in love with a reluctant duke (Rege-Jean Page). It may be more of a historical fantasy than The Crown is, but, like The Crown, it's a show about rich British people who feel like everyone's eyes are on them at all times, because they are. Plus, Bridgerton offers a dash of palace intrigue thanks to Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte. Just be aware that things get very steamy in this one. -Kelly Connolly

David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Broadchurch COLIN HUTTON

Who among us doesn't need more Olivia Colman in their lives? As Queen Elizabeth II, she has a tough line to walk between duty and, you know, being an actual human with actual human emotions; she's never better than when that struggle bubbles close to the surface (like say, when you visit with all four of your children and realize they are absolute train wrecks). For another Colman character with a job to do in which having emotions might get in the way, try the British crime series Broadchurch. Colman plays Ellie Miller, a detective in a small English coastal town forced to work with outsider D.I. Alec Hardy (David Tennant) on a case involving the murder of a local boy. You'll come for the great chemistry between Colman and Tennant, but be sure to stay for Colman's gutting performance as her world is turned upside down.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, The Americans Jeffrey Neira/FX

If after The Crown Season 4 you're looking for another show set in the 1980s that has both plotlines with consequences on a global scale and intimate looks at complicated parent-child relationships and a complex marriage between an Elizabeth and Phillip, watch The Americans. FX's Cold War-era espionage drama ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2018 and tells the story of Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip (Matthew Rhys) Jennings, Russian spies living a double life as the perfect American family outside of Washington D.C. The Americans is certainly more action-driven than The Crown, but both shows are equally as gripping and complex.

Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner; Queen Sugar Andrew Dosunmu

Despite its title, OWN's Queen Sugar has nothing to do with the monarchy. It does, however, have everything to do with fraught sibling relationships as one daughter takes over the family business after her father has died. Sound familiar? Created by Ava DuVernay and based on the novel by Natalie Baszile, Queen Sugar tells the story of the Bordelon family and their sugarcane farm in rural Louisiana. After the family patriarch suddenly dies, estranged middle sibling Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) winds up leaving a privileged life in Los Angeles behind and moves home to try and keep the farm afloat, while also trying to heal wounds and build relationships with her half-siblings Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe). Like The Crown, family trauma both old and new sometimes makes keeping the Bordelon family intact difficult. Also like The Crown, the cinematography of Queen Sugar might be worth the watch alone.

The Great British Baking Show Netflix

Are you an insatiable anglophile who hasn't yet watched The Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off, as they call it in the U.K.)? What are you even doing? Finish up The Crown and move directly into this long-running British baking competition series. It will soothe your weary soul. The series has home bakers square off in a tent in the middle of an English garden and has only grown in popularity thanks to its addictive politeness. All of the competitors are kind to one another and genuinely seem to want to help each other do their best, so if you're searching for a different look at British culture, one that's light on drama, spend some time in the Baking tent.



The Royal House of Windsor



If you've been watching The Crown with your computer by your side so you can look up the accuracy of the events being portrayed, you might want to check out this six-episode documentary series currently available on Netflix. The Royal House of Windsor was released in 2017 to mark 100 years since the beginning of the House of Windsor — King George V (Elizabeth II's grandfather) changed the family dynasty's name to Windsor from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1917 due to anti-German sentiment at that time. The docuseries starts there and details the history of the Windsors, including King Edward VIII's abdication, Elizabeth's relationship with her father King George VI, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage, and yes, the Diana years.

The Crown Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.