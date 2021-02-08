6 Shows to Watch While You Wait for Cobra Kai Season 4

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai Netflix

Cobra Kai is the best around, and nothing's ever gonna keep it down. Except maybe a hiatus between seasons. Now that you've chopped your way through Cobra Kai Season 3, the long wait for Cobra Kai Season 4 begins. But instead of taking out your frustration on those pansy Miyagi-Do students, why not use the break to watch other shows like Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai has been around since 2018, when it debuted on YouTube, but it got some additional attention by moving to Netflix after its second season. Picking up 34 years after the events of The Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai reunites its stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their roles as Daniel and Johnny to examine what happens when their rivalry reignites vis-à-vis their teenage children, who are also -- you guessed it -- into karate.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Blending an almost unbelievable level of smarts, charm, humor, and retro nostalgia, Cobra Kai is as much a fun teen drama as it is a sophisticated series for grown-ups. It cleverly flips archetypes on their head, with Daniel shifting to becoming a bad guy and Johnny earning empathy, and it riffs on what it means to be a man in the 21st century without being heavy-handed or reinforcing the toxic tropes of the '80s. It's highly bingeable and addictive, making it only natural to want more NOW. Since there's still some time to wait for new season to arrive, though, fans of the show can bide their time with similar options, which are below.

TV Throwback: The Best Shows to Rewatch Right Now

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.





Watch it on: Peacock

Dexter Darden, DeShawn Cavanaugh, and Mario Lopez, Saved by the Bell Casey Durkin/Peacock

If it's some of the sweet, sweet nostalgia that you're craving, take off the gi, put on some shades, pop a collar, chisel those dimples, and head over to Bayside High for the continuation of the '80s and '90s series Saved by the Bell. Like Cobra Kai, it follows the characters from the original series years later (Zack is governor of California!), as well as a new generation of high schoolers who realize the older characters can't stop living in the past. It also pokes fun at the original by pointing out some of the characteristics of the show that haven't held up well over time. Almost all of the original gang reprise their roles in some capacity. -Tim Surette





Watch it on: Netflix

Jackie Tohn, Marianna Palka, Rebekka Johnson Ali Goldstein/Netflix

When it comes to charming shows with '80s nostalgia and subtly poignant commentary to be made, you can't go wrong with the totally rad Netflix original GLOW. A fictional tale based on the real-life ladies wrestling league of the Reagan era, GLOW stars



an ensemble cast led by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin. As Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder and Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan, Brie and Gilpin portray actors whose ambitions were thwarted by institutional sexism and personal life choices. Both Brie and Gilpin -- nominated for a Golden Globe, Emmys, and Critics Choice awards between them -- make the show's skillful blend of lightheartedness and serious drama look easy to pull off and they're just two of many great performers who make the show's unforgettable characters come alive. Each of its three seasons gets better and more satisfying as the episodes go on.





Watch it on: Netflix

Daniel Wu, Into the Badlands Aidan Monaghan/AMC

Want to see more of the karate and less of the kid? This action-adventure series ran for three seasons on AMC and follows a warrior, Sunny (Daniel Wu), and a young boy, M.K. (Aramis Knight), who go on a journey to seek true enlightenment. Heavy on martial arts and formulas from that genre, Into the Badlandsof course required its journeymen to battle many, many foes along the way as they trudge through a post-apocalyptic landscape that's the result of a centuries-old war. Full of warlords, mystics, and magic, Into the Badlands is packed with cinema-level fight choreography, and engrossing conflicts that make it a compelling drama.





Watch it on: Hulu

Friday Night Lights NBC/Getty Images

Friday Night Lights ran from 2006 to 2011 yet this oldie remains a goodie. It's about high school football in Texas, where high school football is everything, but it's also about community, duty, and the sometimes suffocating ties that bind. Kyle Chandler is damn-near iconic as Coach Taylor, a conflicted family guy doing his best to lead the Dillon Panthers to state at all costs; Connie Britton shines as his wife/guidance counselor Tami Taylor; and Taylor Kitsch earns our love again and again as Tim Riggins, the talented athlete struggling with alcohol and problems at home. It's way more intense than Cobra Kai but is just as beloved as a portrait of a community surrounding a sport.





Watch it on: Netflix

Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, and Maddie Phillips, Teenage Bounty Hunters Netflix

True to its name, this dramedy follows a pair of high schoolers who, well, become teenage bounty hunters. At the outset, Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) are normal teenaged twins doing normal teenaged twin things when they accidentally land a job nabbing fugitives to earn cash. With Orange Is the New Black's Jenji Kohan on as a producer, the series has that madcap vibe you can't turn away from even when it goes completely off the hinges. Yet as Sterling and Blair balance crazy adventures with standard coming-of-age rites like dating and school, just like Cobra Kai, TBH remains lovable and sometimes excellent.





Watch it on: Disney+

Disney XD

If you liked Cobra Kai for its family-friendly take on a dojo in a strip mall, then wait until you get a load of...this family-friendly Disney series about kids doing karate at a dojo in a strip mall! Running on Disney XD from 2011 to 2015, Kickin' It was a half-hour comedy series about a crew of kids who chop and kick their way through lessons about life and friendship. Of course, its mousey home network means this one's a little less gritty and a lot more PG than Cobra Kai, but the fundamental appeals are very much the same.