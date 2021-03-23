9 Shows Like Blindspot That You Should Watch If You Like Blindspot

Jaimie Alexander, Blindspot Barbara Nitke/NBC/Warner Brothers

The NBC FBI thriller Blindspot wrapped up its five-season run in 2020 as one of TV's most exciting (and admittedly ridiculous!) dramas, following a woman named Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) who woke up in a duffel bag in Times Square covered in tattoos, each of which was a clue to a future crime. Working with the FBI, and very closely with hunky FBI handler-turned-husband Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Jane became a valuable asset with a secret past that unraveled a huge conspiracy.

With code-breaking, action, and a sly sense of humor, Blindspot filled a niche that others couldn't quite replicate. But if you're looking for some of the same thrills, we've put together a list of shows featuring big explosions, jaw-dropping twists, and plenty of large men screaming, "FBI! Open up!" No blindspots here!

Cypher

Martin Dingle Wall, Cypher Roku

Roku Channel's first original scripted series could be a Blindspot spin-off or a mish-mash of Blindspot and The Blacklist. The crime thriller follows a cryptanalyst brought in by the FBI to break a code that turns out to be a master criminal hitlist, and the double crosses begin! While not quite the quality of Blindspot or other network FBI thrillers -- it is a free show on Roku, after all -- Cypher definitely has the twists, action, and FBI offices with giant screens and glass walls to keep a fan of Blindspot happy. -Tim Surette [Watch on Roku Channel]







Esmé Creed-Miles, Hanna Christopher Raphael/Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's original series Hanna is an adaptation of Joe Wright's 2011 action film Hanna, which was -- based on the sheer amount of ass-kicking and government conspiracies -- clearly an influence on Blindspot. The 2019 series follows a similar trajectory as the film: A teen girl (Esme Creed-Miles) groomed and genetically enhanced to become a super assassin for a secretive CIA program gets loose and goes on a mission to find out what the heck is going on, snapping arms and dislocating the shoulders of anyone who gets in her way. But from Season 2 on, Hanna the show expands on the mythology of the film for a solid shoot-em-up with great character work at its center. Plus, thanks to Amazon's deep pockets, Hanna is a globe-trotting show that films in exotic locations, just like Blindspot. -Tim Surette [Watch on Amazon Prime Video]







Stana Katic, Absentia Amazon

Castle's Stana Katic stars in this thriller series that has a similar setup to Blindspot. She plays an FBI agent who disappeared without a trace while pursuing a serial killer and was declared dead in absentia. Six years later, she is found living in a cabin in the woods with no memory of what happened in the time she was missing. And she's implicated in a new series of murders. It has more of a psychological thriller bent than Blindspot, but if you loved Blindspot's amnesia plot, you'll want to remember Absentia. [Watch on Amazon Prime Video]







Jennifer Garner, Alias Norman Jean Roy, ABC via Getty Images

J.J. Abrams' classic action series that ran on ABC from 2001 to 2006 follows another ass-kicking female operative. Jennifer Garner became a star playing CIA double agent Sydney Bristow, who posed as a member of criminal organization SD-6 before becoming a full-fledged CIA agent who gets pulled deeper and deeper into a web of intrigue. The show's gadgets, shadowy espionage conspiracies, and conflicted central character were all big influences on Blindspot. [Watch on Amazon Prime Video]







James Spader and Hisham Tawfiq, The Blacklist Virginia Sherwood/NBC

If you like Blindspot, chances are you watch The Blacklist, too, but if you don't, now is the time to start! It's the show most like Blindspot on this list, in terms of overall vibe (and title). It's even been paired with Blindspot on NBC's schedule on several occasions throughout Blindspot's run. Like Blindspot, it's a show about an improbable ally helping the FBI solve crimes, in this case a most-wanted criminal mastermind named Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader). Red assists an FBI task force that's not unlike Weller's in exchange for immunity, but the real reason why he's helping is still an active mystery as the show enters Season 8. It's a twisty and action-packed conspiracy thriller with a quirky sense of humor provided by Spader, who elevates the show from decent to wildly entertaining. [Watch on Netflix, Peacock]







Jeffrey Donovan, Burn Notice Dan Littlejohn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

USA's breezy seven-season action drama has a lot in common with Blindspot. It has an episodic case-of-the-week format and a quippy sense of humor, as well as broader season-long arcs about intelligence agencies and espionage and conspiracies and stuff like that. The charming Jeffrey Donovan stars as Michael Westen, a CIA operative who is suddenly and without explanation blacklisted from the agency and sent home to Miami, where he has to work as an unlicensed private investigator to make ends meet while trying to figure out who burned him and why. It boasts the most entertaining supporting character of any show on this list, Bruce Campbell's well-connected, wisecracking intelligence operative Sam Axe. [Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu]







Marvel's Jessica Jones Netflix

If your favorite part of Blindspot is watching a dark-haired, hazel-eyed woman beat people up all over New York City, watch Jessica Jones next. The Netflix Marvel series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019 makes Blindspot's implicit superheroism explicit. Krysten Ritter stars as the titular anti-heroine, a hard-drinking private investigator whose tough exterior masks a deep well of pain due to a traumatic childhood and abuse she suffered while being mind-controlled by a psychic villain named Kilgrave (David Tennant). Oh, and she also has super-strength. It has a less episodic format and much less humor than Blindspot, but the action sequences are even better. [Watch on Netflix]







Elyes Gabel, Scorpion Bill Inoshita, CBS

If you love Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich Dotcom's (Ennis Esmer) techno-hijinks, you should check out Scorpion, because it's almost entirely that. The four-season CBS action drama follows a computer genius named Walter O'Brien (Elyes Gabel), who leads a team of super-smart scientists, hackers, and other assorted nerds as they carry out tech security missions for clients, most commonly the Department of Homeland Security, but also private individuals and businesses who need their expertise. It was conceived as a dramatic counterpart to the nerdy comedy The Big Bang Theory, and like Blindspot, mixes action, case-of-the-week conspiracies, and humor. [Watch on Paramount+]







Sulliivan Stapleton and Philip Winchester, Strike Back Liam Daniel/CINEMAX

If you enjoy Sullivan Stapleton's gruff action heroics, you have to check out Strike Back, the wall-to-wall action series he shot and punched his way through before Blindspot. Alongside Philip Winchester, he starred as ex-Delta Force operator Damien Scott. The British series filmed all over the world and essentially rebooted every season, so it continued through its tenth season, which aired this year. S.S. was on the show from Season 2 through Season 5, and did even crazier stunts and action sequences than he did on Blindspot. [Watch on Cinemax ]

Blindspot is available to stream on Hulu.