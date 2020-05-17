This year has been a difficult one for many reasons, so the fact that we have had to say goodbye to some of our very favorite shows hasn't exactly helped to elevate the mood of 2020. There have been several feel-good favorites which came to their bittersweet conclusions this year, including Modern Family, Schitt's Creek, and The Good Place. Meanwhile, we've also seen some groundbreaking dramas wrap things up this year, too, including Empire and Homeland. TV also won't be quite the same without those keep-you-guessing-until-the-end actioners like Arrow and How to Get Away With Murder, either.

Looking ahead, there are several other series that are on deck to end soon, including Supernatural -- yes, after 15 years, the Winchesters are finally saying goodbye! — Netflix's GLOW, and more. While some farewells perhaps may feel inevitable and maybe even overdue, there have also been a few major cancellations to come through this year, including CBS's new Pauley Perrette joint Broke and Matt LeBlanc's Man With a Plan, Fox's latest police drama Deputy, ABC's Almost Family, and Freeform's Party of Five reboot, to name a few.

Click through the gallery below to check out all the shows which have ended or will end in 2020.

PHOTOS: All the Shows Ending in 2020

Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)