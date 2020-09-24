Netflix dropped some exciting casting news about Sex Education on Thursday. Actor Jason Isaacs will continue his Netflix Originals streak (after starring in The OA, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Castlevania), joining Girls star Jemima Kirke and singer-songwriter Dua Saleh on the cast list for Season 3.

Isaacs — in what is perfect casting — will play Peter Groff, the older, arrogant, more successful brother of Headmaster Groff (Alistair Petrie) who steps back into his brother's life in the wake of the Headmaster's separation from his wife and his suspension from the school. Meanwhile, Kirke will play Hope, Moordale's new Headmaster who steps in while Groff is out for the count and knows her way around the place — since she attended Moordale herself as a teenager. And last but not least, Saleh will play Cal, a nonbinary student, who challenges Hope's new vision for Moordale.

SEX EDUCATION S3 CAST NEWS:



~@jemimakirke is joining as Moordale's new headmistress ‘Hope’

~Dua Saleh (@doitlikedua) is playing ‘Cal’, a student who clashes with Hope

~Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) is playing ‘Peter Groff’, Mr Groff’s more successful/less modest older brother pic.twitter.com/zkfGCm9hje — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 24, 2020

Production on Season 3 began in early September. Hopefully, fans of the steamy streaming series will get to see all their faves from Moordale — and a few new faces — sometime in 2021.

Sex Education has been lauded as an intimate, hilarious coming-of-age story which follows an incredibly socially awkward young man named Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he begins to connect with his peers after starting an underground sex therapy practice. Season 2 ended with Otis rushing to confess his feelings for one of his best friends, only to be thwarted by a new love interest. Only time will tell if the kids of Moordale are all right, and Season 3 can't come fast enough.

Sex Education Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix.

