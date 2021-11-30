Join or Sign In
We are mere days away from the Sex and the City revival and finally have a full-length trailer to celebrate. The sequel series, And Just Like That, premieres this month and will reunite three of the show's four stars (or four out of five, if you count the city of New York) for more outrageous outfits and frank conversations over brunch. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all be back for the new series, but fellow original star Kim Cattrall will not be returning. We can't help but wonder: How will the series deal with the absence of its best character, and what's in store for the remaining women? To help you keep up, TV Guide is compiling everything we know about the Sex and the City revival.
The official And Just Like That trailer has arrived, and the emphasis is on the value of good friends even as your life continues to change. The clip also gives us a better look at new characters like Sara Ramirez's character Che Diaz and Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel. Rest assured, a good brunch table and Carrie's shoe closet haven't gone anywhere though.
The first teaser trailer for And Just Like That gave fans a glimpse at where characters old and new fall in this new chapter of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's lives. As expected, the new footage teases a lot of laughs, reunions, and, of course, fancy lunches. The trailer also features the late Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch, one of his final roles.
And Just Like That will premiere Thursday, Dec. 9 on HBO Max. Ten half-hour episodes have been ordered for the new series.
The first photo of Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon), and Charlotte (Davis) was released in July as the series kicked off production in New York City.
Original series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are returning as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively. The three stars will also serve as executive producers. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not appear in the revival.
In late May, executive producer Michael Patrick King and HBO confirmed that Chris Noth will return as Mr. Big after months of speculation that he may not appear. Now, we have to wonder: will Carrie and Big stay together?
The late Willie Garson will appear as Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch. Garson, who died in September at the age of 57, reprised the role over the summer. HBO Max has yet to comment on how the series will handle the actor's death.
More returning cast members have also been announced. Mario Cantone is back as Anthony Marentino, and Evan Handler will return as Harry Goldenblatt. Julie Halston will reprise her role as Bitsy Von Muffling, the wife of cabaret performer Bobby Fine, played by Nathan Lane in the original series. No word yet if Lane is appearing in the new episodes, but here's hoping he and Bitsy are still married.
It was announced in mid May that Sara Ramírez will join Parker, Nixon, and Davis on the show and will play comedian Che Diaz. According to a released logline, their character is "a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."
Niall Cunningham will appear as Miranda and Steve's son, Brady Hobbes, and yes, he's got red hair! Charlotte and Harry's daughters, Lily and Rose Goldenblatt, will be played by Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton, respectively.
New cast members include Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, LeRoy McClain as Andre Rashad Wallace, Isaac Powell as George, Cree Cicchino as Luisa Torres, Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, and Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley. Cast announcements are being rolled out on the show's Instagram.
Kim Cattrall has made no secret of wanting to move on from the franchise for years, but that hasn't made it easier to comprehend how Sex and the City could work without Samantha Jones. In an interview with TVLine in February, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys seemingly put to rest all the speculation that Samantha could be killed off dramatically, suggesting that she actually just drifted apart from the rest of the group.
"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," Bloys said. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… The friends that you have when you're 30, you may not have when you're 50."
Parker has also weighed in on Samantha's absence. Per People, she replied to an Instagram commenter who brought up rumors of a feud between Parker and Cattrall. "No. I don't dislike her, I've never said that. Never would," Parker wrote. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."
In August, The Guardian reported that Nicole Ari Parker's character, Lisa Todd Wexley, will fill the role of the fourth friend in the group. Lisa is reportedly a documentarian and Carrie's new best friend.
And Just Like That will, as expected, follow the ladies' adventures in romance and friendship in their 50s — and they won't be stuck in the past. "They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s," Bloys told TVLine.
True to that realism, the series will also address COVID-19. Parker told Vanity Fair that the pandemic would "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear?"
Parker, who pointed out that Miranda and Charlotte are parents of teenagers now, hinted at the state of Carrie's own life when she speculated to Vanity Fair, "For Carrie, who doesn't have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally?"
It seems like the team behind the series is also aware that it's in need of more diversity. Parker and writer Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast," Bloys told TVLine. "It's not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today."
Sex and the City Seasons 1-6 and the Sex and the City movies are available on HBO Max.