Selection Sunday: How to Watch College Football Playoff Selection Show on December 4

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Who will secure a spot in the 2022 College Football Playoff and what will be the matchups for bowl season? Find out on Selection Sunday
After the Conference Champions were crowned, the college football postseason has arrived and the four College Football Playoff teams will be announced on Selection Sunday. This year's College Football Playoff Selection Show is a four-hour broadcast and will be hosted by Reece Davis for the ninth consecutive year. Davis will be joined on the main set by Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack.
The show will feature live coverage from the CFP Committee headquarters at The Gaylord Texan hotel with reporting from insider Heather Dinich. Other analysts and personalities that will be joining the broadcast include Chris Fowler, Greg McElroy, Robert Griffin III, Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Todd McShay, Pete Thamel, and Paul Finebaum. CFP Selection Committee chair Boo Corrigan will also join the broadcast to discuss the rankings.
Not only will the show have studio coverage, but the following list of reporters are scheduled to report from across the country as the rankings unfold:
The New Year's Six matchups will be announced during the show and after the rankings are announced, the rest of Bowl Season will be set.
Related: How to Watch Every College Football Bowl Game Live Without Cable
The final 2022 College Football Playoff Selection Show will air at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 4 on ESPN.
The CFP teams will be revealed at 12:15 p.m. ET and the New Year's Six matchups will be announced at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Find out how to watch all the drama unfold during Selection Sunday, below.
ESPN will be the home of the 2022 College Football Playoff Selection Show and you can find out how to watch, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $40 off over their first two months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show live on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama from the CFP selections live on ESPN, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the CFP selections on ESPN. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the CFP selections on ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.