Dust off your Penny Can and put your Dr. Acula fangs in, because the cast and producers of classic comedies Scrubs and Cougar Town are reuniting at the ATX Television Festival this June, the festival announced Thursday. The panels will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Scrubs finale and the 5th anniversary of the Cougar Town finale.

Both shows were created by Bill Lawrence, who will appear on both panels. He'll be joined on the Scrubs panel by cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller, who all played memorable roles on the medical comedy, and on the Cougar Town panel by co-creator Kevin Biegel and cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt, and Robert Clendenin, who made up the Cul-De-Sac Crew alongside Courteney Cox, who is conspicuously absent from the list of names.

Also announced were panels for The CW's Nancy Drew, TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Comedy Central's The Other Two and Drunk History.

The new panels join previously announced ATX programming that includes a Parenthood 10th anniversary reunion and script reading, a Justified writers room reunion, an Oz retrospective with Tom Fontana, Dean Winters, and Lee Tergesen, and a screening of the well-regarded but infamously passed-over L.A. Confidential pilot.

This year's ATX Television Festival will take place June 4-7 in Austin, Texas.

Scrubs and Cougar Town are available to stream on Hulu.