Scrubs is the latest series to divest itself of racially insensitive episodes. TV Guide has learned that Hulu has removed multiple episodes from its site which feature characters in blackface.

The episodes in question are titled "My Fifteen Seconds" from Season 3 and "My Jiggly Ball" and "My Chopped Liver" from Season 5. Zach Braff's character J.D. and Sarah Chalke's character Elliot wear blackface in these episodes.

NBC made a similar choice, yanking episodes of 30 Rock that feature characters in blackface, which prompted Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence to weigh in on the issue. After the 30 Rock decision was made public, fans called for Scrubs to do the same. Lawrence responded on Twitter, "Agreed. Already in the works."

Agreed. Already in the works. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) June 23, 2020

