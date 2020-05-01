Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for his role as Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died. He was 56-years-old.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2019, and the GoFundMe page set up by his friends revealed that the cancer had also spread to his lungs, liver, spine, and jaw. Lloyd's agent confirmed to TV Guide that he succumbed to his illness. His last TV credits included guest starring roles on American Housewife and Modern Family.

An outpouring of love for the departed actor quickly came from not just fans but the Scrubs family. Series star Zach Braff wrote a touching message, tweeting, "Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Scrubs actor Robert Maschio also commented on Lloyd's passing, tweeting, "Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd."