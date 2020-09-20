There is no one having more fun at the the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards than the cast and crew of Schitt's Creek. The Pop TV gem swept the Emmys in all seven comedy categories, including Best Comedy, which has never been done before. The accolades serve as a victory lap following the final season of the Canadian show that celebrates love and acceptance, so of course there's one burning question to ask: Was Season 6 really the end?

The show only concluded in April, but fans are already clamoring to see more of the Roses and their adventures. However, the award success of the series might have made that dream even further out of reach, according to series co-creator Dan Levy.

"This is the best way we could have ever ended the show, so if there is an idea that ever pops into my head that is worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye," he said to press after the cast had collected their awards. But he isn't shutting the idea down. "I would love to work with these beautiful people again this has been the most incredible experience."

Apparently Annie Murphy has pitched half a dozen different ideas but hasn't heard back from Levy yet. Come on, Dan! We need it more than ever.