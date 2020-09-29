Get ready to return to Bayside. Peacock shared the long-awaited Saved by the Bell release date on Tuesday, revealing the revival will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 25. All episodes of the updated take on the beloved NBC series will be available to stream at once, making it the perfect show to binge over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival will find Bayside High welcoming an influx of new students from an underfunded high school Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closed (and yes, you read that right: Zack is now the governor of California). The series will also welcome back original stars Mario Lopez as AC Slater, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, and Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris.

Everything to Know about Peacock's Saved by the Bell Revival

In addition to the returning favorites, the comedy, which comes from Great News' Tracey Wigfield, will follow a new generation of Bayside students, including Mitchell Hoog as Zack and Kelly's privileged son Mac Morris and Belmot Cameli as Jessie's sensitive jock son Jamie. Rounding out the cast are John Michael Higgens as Principal Toddman, Dexter Darden as mysterious loner Devante, Alycia Pascual-Peña as the ultra-competitive Aisha, Josie Totah as the sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexi, and Haskiri Velazquez as the smart and ambitious Daisy.

Saved by the Bell premieres Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.