A.J. Finn's twisty thriller The Woman in the Window was an instant bestseller when it hit bookshelves in 2018, leading to a quick movie adaptation starring Amy Adams and Gary Oldman. And now Finn is back with a new mystery novel, out February 20, called End of Story. And, fortunately for you, you can save 30% when you preorder the hardcover edition on Amazon. If you're a fan of novels you just can't put down, what else do you need to know?

End of Story follows a dying mystery novelist (that's a little bit meta) who has recruited a woman who's a fan of detective stories to help him write his own biography. But there's a twist, of course, in the form of a potential murder mystery in this man's past, and an apparent murder in the present for good measure. End of Story already looks like one of 2024's biggest titles, and it's only Finn's second book.

Speaking of which: the ebook version of Finn's previous book, The Woman in the Window, now contains an excerpt from End of Story. If you've never read that one, or are in the market for your own copy, that's one way to get a taste of what Finn's got in story for us with End of Story.

