With Amazon Prime Day and competing sales from every other major retailer imminent, we're clearly in the midst of Deals Overload Season--but don't let that keep you from taking advantage of this stellar deal on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches on Amazon. The full Galaxy Watch 5 lineup is a part of this deal, including LTE models, and the prices start at just $200 (originally $280).

The Galaxy Watch 5 is compatible with any current Android phones--you do not specifically need a Samsung Galaxy device--and it functions primarily as an extension of your phone. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also includes a number of biometric sensors that are incredibly useful for fitness enthusiasts and folks who like to keep a close eye on their health. For example, it can monitor your sleep quality and give you feedback on how to improve--pretty neat.

This deal on the Galaxy Watch 5 is one of many that Amazon has going in the lead-up to its Prime Day event, which will take place on July 11 and 12. There are major deals on TVs, robot vacuum cleaners and mops, streaming service subscriptions, Kindle e-readers, and on and on and on.

The Prime Day event is primarily for Prime members, but getting past that barrier is extra easy at the moment. Those who have never subscribed to Prime can sign up for a month for free, and former members can pop back in very cheaply with a special $2 one-week trial--it rolls over into a standard monthly subscription, though, so don't forget to cancel it once you've bought what you want from the Prime Day deals.

