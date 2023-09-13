Save Big on Hulu With Live TV Before the Price Goes Up in October

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Disney recently announced that it's about to raise the prices on every streaming subscription they have in October--that's Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+. But in the meantime, they're offering a major deal on Hulu with Live TV, which includes the ad-supported versions of all three of those services, by chopping $20 off the monthly price for the first three months for new and returning subscribers--that makes the price $50 per month during the promo. The deal is live now and runs through October 11.

The standard base monthly price for Hulu with Live TV is $70, and on October 12 that price will be jumping up to $77. Individual prices for standard Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions are also increasing on that day, and so getting all three, plus Hulu's excellent live TV service, for 50 bucks is a significant deal in this streaming landscape. Once your three months are up, though, you'll be automatically renewed for the new price of $77--unless you cancel ahead of your promotional end date.

Hulu compares favorably with most other live TV streaming services in terms of its channel lineup, but its massive on-demand library of TV and movies is as good and deep as you'll find anywhere--there's substance here. There are some gaps in Hulu's coverage, however, because it doesn't carry any regional sports networks currently. But those are pretty rare for any streaming service.

If you're looking to watch NFL or college football this fall, Hulu will take care of you with all of the major broadcast networks that air football games in your area and nationally.

And in terms of bang for your buck, $50 for Hulu is a better price than you'll find for any similar-quality live TV streaming service. You can channel those savings into a premium add-on, like HBO or Showtime, if you want--subscribing to HBO through Hulu will also get you access to Max, but there aren't any additional savings involved.

