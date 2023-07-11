Save Big on a New Router or Three for Amazon Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day is finally here, and there's a decent chance that it's dropping prices on anything you might want to buy this week. For example: do you need a new router for your home internet? Tired of dealing with the junk the cable company is renting you? Well, in the Prime Day sale you can get a very capable--or better--new router for a lot less money than you would usually have to pay. Check it out.

For those who have particularly spacious homes, you may want to pay particular attention to these mesh router systems. You can use a mesh system to expand your home network over a much large area, with devices like phones seamlessly switching between the routers in the system as they move around. You get much better coverage than you would with a single router.

Some of the biggest savings in this category come, unsurprisingly, from Amazon's own eero brand of routers, which offer up to 60% off a three-router mesh system--along with plenty of other deals. See for yourself.

It's also worth noting that Motorola has a nice group of premium routers that it has discounted--most of these can support beyond even gigabit speeds. Not bad.

These are just a few of the many incredible deals Amazon's Prime Day and competing retailers are offering this week. For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.