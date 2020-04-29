Saturday Night Live returned with a new episode on Saturday, April 25. The episode was SNL's second remotely produced installment to air after the series went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting production shutdowns. SNL took a page from the playbook of other late-night TV shows and improvised with its "SNL at Home" styling, which featured remotely produced sketches while the cast and crew practiced social distancing.

The new installment was hosted by Brad Pitt, with Miley Cyrus serving as musical guest, and featured a number of new skits, a new digital round of "Weekend Update," and a few other celebrity guests. Read more about the episode here. SNL previously returned for its first social distancing episode on April 11, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, with Chris Martin as the week's musical guest.

Unfortunately, TV Guide has confirmed that there will be no new episode of SNL to air on Saturday, May 2. Instead, NBC will air an encore of Daniel Craig's episode, which originally aired on March 7, with The Weeknd as musical guest.

Is Saturday Night Live airing a new episode this week?

No. SNL will not be new this weekend. NBC will air an encore presentation of its March 7 episode, featuring host Daniel Craig and musical guest The Weeknd.

Saturday Night Live did return with a second remotely produced live episode on Saturday, April 25. The episode came two weeks after the first "SNL at Home," which aired on April 11, after the show returned from the temporary hiatus which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. The April 25 episode, just like the April 11 episode, featured at-home segments with the cast, along with a celebrity host and a musical guest offering remote contributions.

The show had originally been expected to air a new in-studio episode on Saturday, March 28, with A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski scheduled to host and Dua Lipa as the week's musical guest. However, the sketch comedy series went on hiatus beginning March 16.

The most recent episode filmed at Studio 8H was the March 7 episode featuring Craig promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, even though that movie was also delayed due to the coronavirus. Craig returned to Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade to parody the Bond franchise and usher in a very special guest star: former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.





When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020.

Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season's premiere.

The two newcomers join the series' repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players along with co-anchors of "Weekend Update."

Lately, there have been some questions about whether each of these cast members will remain on the show, particularly Jost and Davidson. Both have signaled that they may be eyeing the exit sign right about now.

Where can I find even more coverage of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

TV Guide has been keeping tabs on Saturday Night Live all season long! Check out coverage of every Season 45 episode so far below, starting with the most recent chapter.

Episode 17: Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus

Saturday Night Live Recruits Brad Pitt for Dr. Fauci Cold Open

Episode 16: Tom Hanks and Chris Martin

Saturday Night Live Returns with Tom Hanks as Host for At-Home Episode

Episode 15: Daniel Craig and The Weeknd

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Became the Elizabeth Warren Show

Daniel Craig Takes James Bond to the Casino on Saturday Night Live

Episode 14: John Mulaney and David Byrne

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Mike Pence's Coronavirus Presser, Joe Biden's Primary Victory

John Mulaney Brings Dad Jokes, Jake Gyllenhaal to Saturday Night Live's Leap Year Episode

SNL Infected Love Is Blind With a Coronavirus Twist in Cut-for-Time Sketch

Episode 13: RuPaul and Justin Bieber

Saturday Night Live Plays It Safe with Democratic Debate Cold Open

RuPaul's Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Was Definitely Not a Drag

Episode 12: J.J. Watt and Luke Combs

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Presents an Impeachment Trial with Actual Witnesses

JJ Watt Parodies Rudy on Saturday Night Live

Episode 11: Adam Driver and Halsey

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Takes Trump Impeachment Lawyer on a Trip to Hell

Adam Driver Brings Back Kylo Ren's Undercover Boss Skit on Saturday Night Liv



Episode 10: Eddie Murphy and Lizzo

Eddie Murphy Gets a Hero's Welcome Hosting Saturday Night Live

Episode 9: Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan

Kate McKinnon Became Greta Thunberg for Saturday Night Live

Episode 8: Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby

Jennifer Lopez Rocks her Iconic Green Grammys Dress for Saturday Night Live

Episode 7: Will Ferrell and King Princess

Will Ferrell Becomes Gordon Sondland for Saturday Night Live

Episode 6: Harry Styles

SNL Turned the Impeachment Into a Soap Opera Starring Jon Hamm

Episode 5: Kristen Stewart and Coldplay

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Puts Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren in the Spotlight

Episode 4: Chance the Rapper

Alec Baldwin Parodies Trump Rally on Saturday Night Live

Episode 3: David Harbour and Camila Cabello

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Brought the Upside Down to Saturday Night Live

Episode 2: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift

Matthew Broderick Takes on Mike Pompeo in Saturday Night Live Impeachment Sketch

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Explains Hot Priest 'Horn-Storm' in SNL Monologue

Episode 1: Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish

Saturday Night Live Kicked Off Season 45 with an Impeachment Party

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.