Saturday Night Live has rounded out its December hosting line-up: Joining Eddie Murphy on the schedule are hosting veterans (and Oscar hopefuls) Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson.

Lopez, who previously hosted in 2001 and 2010, will return to host on Dec. 7. And even though the Hustlers star once appeared as a musical guest (in 2000), she won't be pulling double duty this time — instead, she'll be joined by rapper DaBaby.

Meanwhile, Johansson, who's promoting Netflix's Marriage Story, will host the Dec. 14 episode. It will be her sixth time at Studio 8H, after hosting in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2015, and 2017. Former One Direction star Niall Horan will serve as the musical guest for the evening.

🎁 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 🎁 pic.twitter.com/uEFfVaKlCE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 20, 2019

SNL also announced that Murphy will be joined by hip-hop star Lizzo during his show, airing on Dec. 21. Murphy's return is one of the stories of Season 45, since it marks his first appearance on Saturday Night Live in 35 years.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Saturday Night Live's next episode, airing Nov. 23, will feature Will Ferrell, earning his five-timer stripes, with musical guest King Princess.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.