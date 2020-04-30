Saturday Night Live returned with a new episode on Saturday, April 25. The episode was SNL's second remotely produced installment to air after the series went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting production shutdowns. SNL took a page from the playbook of other late-night TV shows and improvised with its "SNL at Home" styling, which featured remotely produced sketches while the cast and crew practiced social distancing.
The new installment was hosted by Brad Pitt, with Miley Cyrus serving as musical guest, and featured a number of new skits, a new digital round of "Weekend Update," and a few other celebrity guests. Read more about the episode here. SNL previously returned for its first social distancing episode on April 11, which was hosted by Tom Hanks, with Chris Martin as the week's musical guest.
Unfortunately, TV Guide has confirmed that there will be no new episode of SNL to air on Saturday, May 2. Instead, NBC will air an encore of Daniel Craig's episode, which originally aired on March 7, with The Weeknd as musical guest.
Saturday Night Live did return with a second remotely produced live episode on Saturday, April 25. The episode came two weeks after the first "SNL at Home," which aired on April 11, after the show returned from the temporary hiatus which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. The April 25 episode, just like the April 11 episode, featured at-home segments with the cast, along with a celebrity host and a musical guest offering remote contributions.
The show had originally been expected to air a new in-studio episode on Saturday, March 28, with A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski scheduled to host and Dua Lipa as the week's musical guest. However, the sketch comedy series went on hiatus beginning March 16.
The most recent episode filmed at Studio 8H was the March 7 episode featuring Craig promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, even though that movie was also delayed due to the coronavirus. Craig returned to Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade to parody the Bond franchise and usher in a very special guest star: former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
When does SNL air?
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020.
Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?
Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season's premiere.
The two newcomers join the series' repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players along with co-anchors of "Weekend Update."
Lately, there have been some questions about whether each of these cast members will remain on the show, particularly Jost and Davidson. Both have signaled that they may be eyeing the exit sign right about now.
TV Guide has been keeping tabs on Saturday Night Live all season long! Check out coverage of every Season 45 episode so far below, starting with the most recent chapter.
