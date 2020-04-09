Saturday Night Live will finally return with a new episode on Saturday, April 11, following an extended hiatus which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic that caused widespread entertainment production shutdowns. NBC announced on Thursday that the long-lived sketch comedy series is now expected to return with new content this weekend, including a new "Weekend Update" segment and other material featuring SNL cast members produced remotely amid social distancing efforts.

It's not clear whether this will be a full-length episode, but it will air at the show's traditional timeslot of Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. SNL's official Twitter feed offered this preview photo of what was dubbed an "SNL at Home" segment, featuring several of the show's stars on a video conference together.

Like many other TV productions, SNL had been put on an indefinite hiatus in response to the outbreak. However, taking a leaf from the playbook of other late-night TV shows, the series appeared to be ready to improvise with a tease of this "SNL at Home" concept last week.

Melissa Villaseñor first led the effort with an Instagram-based segment featuring special guests Jennifer Lopez and Drew Barrymore on April 2.

Is Saturday Night Live running a new episode this week?

Yes. Saturday Night Live is now expected to return with a new filmed-at-home episode on Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The news follows an extended hiatus which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. The show was originally expected to return on Saturday, March 28, with A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski scheduled to host and Dua Lipa as the week's musical guest. However, on March 16, the sketch comedy series has gone on hiatus until further notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline reported. The news comes after a previous report that the show would delay its next three episodes.

A Quiet Place II's release date was also pushed back as a result of the pandemic, but it wasn't clear before whether Kransinski's episode would also be postponed. The most recent episode, which aired on March 7, featured Daniel Craig promoting the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, even though the movie was also delayed due to the coronavirus. Craig returned Studio 8H for the first time in almost a decade with The Weeknd as the musical guest to parody the Bond franchise and usher in a very special guest star: former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020.

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live Photo: NBC

Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season's premiere.

The two newcomers join the series' repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players along with co-anchors of "Weekend Update."

Lately, there have been some questions about whether each of these cast members will remain on the show, particularly Jost and Davidson. Both have signaled that they may be eyeing the exit sign right about now.

Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, and Jason Sudeikis, Saturday Night Live Photo: via Getty Images

