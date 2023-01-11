Samsung Unpacked: Samsung Galaxy S23 Reservations are Now Open — Get Up to $100 Credit

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Samsung Unpacked 2023 will feature the tech company's latest and greatest devices, including the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23.

While it's unclear when the new smartphone will be released, Samsung Unpacked will happen on Feb. 1. However, the release date might be sooner than later considering Samsung is already taking reservations for the new mobile device. In fact, you can get up to $100 in Samsung Credit when you reserve now, while credits can be used towards future purchases on Samsung.com or the Samsung App.

Reserve a Samsung smartphone or laptop (or both) and get up to $100 in Samsung credit Getty Images

Here's a breakdown:

Best of all? You don't have to pre-order these devices now. Samsung simply opened reservations, so all you have to do is pick a reservation tier (including the Samsung Galaxy S23) and put down your name and email address. Once the device is available for purchase, you can pre-order then and get your Samsung Credit. No commitment. No risk.

