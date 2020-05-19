Hold onto your cowls Batwoman fans, things just got complicated. TV Guide has learned that leading lady Ruby Rose has exited the series after just one season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew, and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

Rose reportedly gave no specific reason for her exit, and the producers of the show are also keeping quiet. After thanking Rose for her contributions and wishing her well in a statement, the studio reaffirmed its intentions to move forward with Season 2 without Rose.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show's talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions said in a joint statement.

Batwoman has finished its first season. It is available to stream on The CW website.