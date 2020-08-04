If you have yet to hear of Julie and the Phantoms, please let TV Guide introduce you to your new favorite ghost band. The upcoming series from High School Musical and Descendants mastermind Kenny Ortega centers on 15-year old Julie (Madison Reyes), who loses her love of music when her songwriter mother passes away, only to rekindle that love affair when she meets three talented, and very cute, musician ghosts still trying to figure out the afterlife. As they grow closer they decide to form a band, which creates some of the catchiest earworms you've ever heard.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

On Tuesday, Netflix released a music video for one of those songs, "Edge of Great." The band performed the number separately from home to give you a taste of what to expect when the series drops in September. And yes, Reyes and the rest of the group really are doing the performing, as they do for all of the songs in the series. Joining Reyes are Charlie Gillespie, who plays the band's lead guitarist, Luke; Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex the drummer; and Jeremy Shada as Reggie — the band flirt.

Let this gem of a song get stuck in your head and whet your appetite for more, because the first season of Julie and the Phantoms drops Thursday, Sept. 10 on Netflix.