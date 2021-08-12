Riverdale Season 6: Premiere Date, Spoilers, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Join or Sign In
Mysteries continue in the murder capital of the world
It's time to head back to The CW's favorite spooky town. Archiekins (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and the rest of the gang are coming back to TV screens when Season 6 of Riverdale resumes in November. But remember, these "weirdos" are far from children anymore. After finishing up Season 4's loose ends in the first three episodes, Season 5 featured a sizable time jump (7 years to be exact). Now, the Riverdale kids are twentysomethings, back to save their hometown from extinction, or really, just from Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).
The time jump is exactly what the show needed, giving the series a major shake-up after four years of high school, serial killers, and endless milkshakes at Pops. Season 5 also brought some fans what they have wanted for five years, mirroring the comics and finally leaning into the Betty and Archie romance after dancing around it for years. Previous side-characters like Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) took center stage as well, with her being the new "HBIC" of Riverdale High. Of course, it wouldn't be Riverdale without a major Big Bad looming in the shadows, and Season 5 features the scariest one yet.
After years of serial killers, magic, and more, the show finally went where no (Riverdale) man had gone before...alien abduction. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) experienced some close encounters with the third kind, going completely missing after seeing a beam of light. If Riverdale fans have learned anything, however, things are almost never what they seem, with almost every supernatural occurrence ultimately having some sort of human explanation. Jughead was not the only missing character, as Betty's sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) also vanished from plain sight, all while Archie continued the battle to save Riverdale.
Riverdale returns on November 16. Due to the scheduling shifts from the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 6 premieres shortly after the Season 5 finale.
Don't fret, Riverdale fans. Your favorite Riverdale High graduates are all coming back for season 6. That's right, the core four Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Jughead Jones are all back along with mainstays like Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner), and Hiram Lodge.
Season 5 also saw the return of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) to the series after starring in the one-season spin-off, Katy Keene. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa first teased the return of the Pussycats on Instagram in May, writing to his followers, "It's official. #thePussycats are coming back to #Riverdale. ❤️💃🏽⭐️💥🌪🔥👯♀️😺🙀❤️💋🏆." Fans can look forward to seeing their musical return in "Chapter Ninety-One: Return of the Pussycats".
There's still a lot we don't know about Season 6 since we still have to wrap up Season 5, but here's what you can expect in the remaining episodes before November's new season kick-off. As previously mentioned, Riverdale Season 5 juggles mysterious disappearances, aliens, and more, but that is just scratching the surface. If recent interviews and teasers are any indication, the second half of the season will continue to deliver plenty of twists and turns Riverdale fans have come to love.
The return of the Pussycats also brings back the music. Since season 2, every season of the hit series has featured some sort of musical, with the kids usually putting on a musical for Riverdale High or simply singing at their local events. With the return of the Pussycats, Aguirre-Sacasa promises "a full-on musical". He told Decider, "It is one of our most fun, strongest episodes. It's a full-on musical. I love the story that we're telling with Josie and Ashleigh, of course, but I love giving the spotlight also to Asha and Hayley, and Melody and Valerie."
Barchie isn't over yet. Fans may remember Betty and Archie putting their romantic feelings to the side after hooking up for multiple episodes, but Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed in a recent interview that fans shouldn't count out "Barchie" just yet. He shared in an interview with TVLine, "I will add: Betty and Archie's story isn't over yet, and their relationship does deepen, especially as we enter the last stretch of episodes."
Toni Topaz's big moment. While Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) was on maternity leave for the first few episodes, Aguirre-Sacasa promised her return just in time for the Pussycats episode. Toni is back in plenty of time for our annual musical episode...in fact, she's back in time for our 'Pussycat' episode. And she's performing a musical number with Tabitha Tate and special visitor Alexandra Cabot, which is heavenly," he told TVLine.
Riverdale Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.