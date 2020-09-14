Alright Riverdale fans, you can officially start getting excited about Season 5. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed via Instagram on Sunday night — Lili Reinhart's birthday — that the cast and crew had completed their 14-day quarantine and would start production on Monday.

The executive producer followed up that announcement with a snapshot of the first scene being filmed after hiatus, and the keyword is steamy. No, really. "Annnnnd #Riverdale is back. First scene up of Season 5: Archie in a steam room. Even in a Covid world, some things never change...," Aguirre-Sacasa captioned a photo of KJ Apa in all of his Archie glory, glistening on camera.

It's good to know that after everything we've been through in 2020, Riverdale is still going to deliver thirst traps. Never change, you beautiful show.

When Riverdale last left off, the gang receive another terrifying videotape of them killing Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) after they played a particularly violent prank on him. The COVD-19 production forced the series to end Season 4 a few episodes early, leaving fans still in the dark about who was making these mysterious tapes and what would happen to everyone at prom and graduation. Those milestones will be at the start of Season 5 before the show makes a big time-jump to when the gang is in their mid-20s and return to town after college.

With production officially underway, Riverdale is on track to return in early 2021.