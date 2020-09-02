While some of us may still be nursing the heartbreak over the Lucy Hale-led Katy Keene being canceled, it seems that Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars have not severed their connection just yet. TV Guide has confirmed that Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is looking to reboot the iconic Freeform drama.

Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010-16 on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) defining the network as a go-to destination for young viewers. The series was based on a Sara Shepard Young Adult novel series of the same name and centered on a group of friends being blackmailed by their alleged dead frenemy from beyond the grave. That's right, a twisty show about four girls who constantly find themselves involved in murder and blackmail plots could return under the stewardship of the man who loves involving small-town high school kids in murder and blackmail plots! It actually makes a lot of sense when you think about it — but there are still a lot of things left up in the air.

The new take will have new characters and a new story, but it feels safe to assume a dead body will be involved in some way. The news of this reboot comes a year after Freeform canceled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a college-set spin-off. The reboot will still be housed at Warner Bros. TV, which produced the original PLL, along with its two one-and-done spin-offs, and Aguirre-Sacasa's Archie universe including Riverdale and the now-canceled Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. However, it is still unclear whether I. Marlene King, who made the original PLL a huge hit for Freeform, or any of the original cast will be involved in this new project. But, Aguirre-Sacasa has a clear connection to Hale who previously told Entertainment Tonight she'd be interested in producing a potential reboot.

The project is still in early development stages and has not been pitched to potential networks, so it's still too early to tell if the reboot will actually come to pass — but know that if it makes it, it's going to be one twisty, weird ride. Get ready, bitches.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.