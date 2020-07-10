"I'm tired of this," Hightown's Renee Segna (Riley Voelkel) tells Frankie (Amaury Nolasco) in an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Season 1 finale. With Ray (James Badge Dale) and Jackie (Monica Raymund) circling in on Frankie and Osito's (Atkins Estimond) deadly drug operation, Renee must make a decision. Either she'll stick with Frankie, the father of her son who continues to orchestrate a string of murders from prison — including Shannon's brutal slaying and possibly Junior's (Shane Harper) heartbreaking demise — or help Ray, who she's developed feelings for, bring Frankie down. It's not an easy choice, especially since Frankie is promising to take care of her as long as she remains loyal to him.

"You're my queen. I'm gonna give you everything you've ever wanted," he tells her in the video. Whether or not she sides with Frankie remains to be seen but she must act quickly. Frank isn't exactly a patient man.

Sunday's episode will see Ray and Jackie getting close to wrapping up their investigation into Shannon's death. Still reeling from Junior's shocking death, Jackie will need to stay focused and not make any rash decisions while bringing their case to a close. But as we've seen in the past, she can be her own worst enemy.

Hightown's season finale airs Sunday, July 12 at 8/7c on Starz.