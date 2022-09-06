Ricky Comes Extremely Close to Confessing His Feelings to Gina in This HSMTMTS Sneak Peek

There are only two episodes left in this season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and that means the drama is getting very intense. TV Guide has secured an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, and even though the clip is only a minute long there is a lot to unpack.

The scene takes place after the camp prom and features Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) running into each other. "You look a little better," Ricky tells her, which implies Gina doesn't look good at some point. We are immediately curious if he means in an emotional or physical sense. Gina retorts, "You look a little wetter," and Ricky is in fact damp and sporting a towel around his shoulders. Seriously, what goes down at this prom?

Then it gets to the juicy part. Gina asks Ricky what he meant to tell her earlier, and he begins to confess that he was caught on tape by the Frozen documentary crew telling Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) that he has romantic feelings for Gina. It's not like he's been able to hide it that well. As he mentions, the two of them singing "Love Is an Open Door" created sparks so bright you could see them from space.

The problem is, Gina is dating EJ (Matt Cornett), but the clip reveals all is definitely not well in paradise on that front either. Before Ricky can get to the "Channing recorded me saying I like you" part of his confession, EJ walks by and spots the two of them together. As soon as he sees that it's Gina and Ricky, he immediately storms off in the opposite direction. Ricky picks up on the tension but seems genuinely clueless about what could have EJ so cheesed, and when Ricky turns to Gina it looks very much like she's been hiding her own secrets.

Are Ricky and Nina finally going to put all of their cards on the table when it comes to their respective feelings for each other? And if that happens, can EJ survive the heartbreak? Things are getting messy and intense at Camp Shallow Lake, and we can't wait to see more.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series continues with new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.