Ratched, Ryan Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series, promises to tell the story of how the film's nurse, Mildred Ratched (played in the show by Sarah Paulson), became a psychiatric hospital's scary authoritarian. But judging by the final trailer for the first season, the series will go far deeper into a twisted universe than the film ever did.

The sense of horror in this trailer is inescapable: The mood is dark, the music is ominous, and the implications of Ratched's depravity are pronounced. While it's hard to find overt, explicit examples of Ratched inflicting bodily harm in this trailer — we see hands doing creepy stuff, but we're not entirely sure they're hers — the implication is clear: Nurse Ratched is the wrong chick to mess with. It's a far cry from a previously released trailer, set to a sultry rendition of "Big Spender." That one was far more mysterious and mischievous, even if there were crunching bones and some suspicious injections.

Netflix has also dropped new art for the series, which shows the ensemble cast against a puke-green background, their reflections blurred.

Ratched: (L-R) Finn Wittrock, Judy Davis, Jon Jon Briones, Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Sophie Okonedo, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver Photo: Netflix

Set in 1947, this eight-episode drama also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

Ratched premieres Friday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.

