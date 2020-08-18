Reno's finest will soon return to action with 13 new episodes of Quibi's Reno 911! revival, set to arrive Thursday, Aug. 24. The streaming platform unveiled a new trailer — along with a new poster, which you can check out below — for the Emmy-nominated comedy on Tuesday. The raucous sneak peek promises even more dysfunction as the gang tackles everything from a pantless man in a supermarket to a gun-toting helicopter parent at a baseball game to a weed shop that has gone up in flames.

Expect the whole gang — including Lt. Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Deputy Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant), Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Deputy Raineesha Williams (Niecy Nash), Deputy Clementine Johnson (Wendi McLendon-Covey), Deputy S. Jones (Cedric Yarbrough), Deputy James Garcia (Carlos Alazraqui), Deputy Cherish Kimball (Mary Birdsong), and Deputy Frank Rizzo (Joe Lo Truglio) — to return for more hijinks as we gear up for the second half of Season 7.

If you're in need of a good laugh, check out the hilarious trailer above and bask in this haphazard squad's comedic excellence. See the new poster below.

Reno 911! returns with new episodes Thursday, Aug. 24 on Quibi.