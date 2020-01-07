We may have to wait a little longer than expected for the Psych: The Movie sequel, titled "Lassie Comes Home," but we're more than eager to catch up with Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) and their never-ending shenanigans. More than anything though, we're eager to see what married life between Shawn and Juliet (Maggie Lawson) looks like.

At the end of the first Psych movie, Shawn and Juliet had an unconventional, but touching, wedding after catching the bad guys, and they pretty much walked off into the sunset. However, marital bliss between these two is never going to look completely normal, so we had to ask Lawson what to expect from this couple when the sequel finally arrives.

"You know, it's really kind of nice," Lawson told a small group of reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour while promoting her new show Outmatched. "One of the things I love about this movie, this time around is, I feel like for Shawn and Juliet there's been like, eight years of 'will they, won't they,' then it was 'they will,' then there was like a little, 'Where are we, what are we doing?" ... and then we hadn't gotten married yet. And now we're married, and we're just like in! The focus goes a little bit like Shawn and Juliet are just good now. So, there's no worry, there's no issue. We still have some of the like, he's doing his psychic thing and I'm doing my detective thing, but for the most part, we're just enjoying married life immensely. Yeah, we're in bliss."

After such a long courtship, one would certainly hope their marriage is doing well! We'll have to wait to see exactly how blissful this marriage truly is, but fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the movie will debut when Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, launches in April of this year.

Psych: The Movie 2 will debut on NBC's streaming service Peacock in 2020.

